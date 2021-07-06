About Jayne Ashley Cox Age 32 Years Birth November 30, 1988 Missouri Gender Female Spouse Alex Pietrangelo (2nd Jul 2016-now) Children Evelyn, Oliver, and Theodore (born Jul 2018), Julia Grace (born Sep 2020) Siblings Tara Kannel, Jill Cox Parents Tina Cox Worked for St. Louis Rams cheerleader (2010-12)

Current Vegas Golden Knights player, Alex Pietrangelo, was previously one of the most successful captains of the St. Louis Blues. But his connection to St. Louis goes far beyond the city’s representative hockey team. That connection is Alex Pietrangelo’s wife, Jayne Cox Pietrangelo. She is a constant presence in Alex and his family’s philanthropy and a major support to children battling cancer and their families. We reveal more of her work right here in Jayne Pietrangelo’s wiki.

Jayne Pietrangelo’s Family

Jayne Ashley Cox was born on November 30, 1988 and is a native of Missouri. Her family, including her mom Tina Cox are based in St. Louis.

Jayne has at least three sisters, Tara and Jill. Tara and her husband, Jeff Kannel, have two daughters, Mackenzie and Elliana.

Elliana was diagnosed with Wilms Tumor when she was five, fought it and come out victorious. Elliana and other children like her are the inspiration behind Alex Pietrangelo’s mission for youth fighting cancer.



Jayne Pietrangelo’s Career

Colorado State graduate, Jayne Cox, together with her sisters, Tara and Jill Cox, were professional cheerleaders. Jayne competed in the 2010 St. Louis Rams cheerleader selection and made it.

During her three seasons on the squad, Cox featured in the 2012 calendar. She has since hung up the pom-poms, as well as her sisters, when they shifted focus to their kids.

Jayne, her sisters, their partners and extended family came together to help Elliana and her parents when she was diagnosed with cancer. They had fundraisers and sold merchandise to help support her treatments.

Alex Pietrangelo founded Friends of Kids with Cancer that helps youth fighting cancer and their families. Jayne and her sisters are often at events for the organization to raise funds. Jill also promotes opportunities to hang out with the NHL pro to support their cause.

Jayne Pietrangelo and Alex Pietrangelo’s Relationship and Kids

Alex Pietrangelo and Jayne Cox married on July 2, 2016 in St. Louis. Together they’ve been through thick and thin, including heartbreaking loss.

In a 2018 piece he penned for the Player’s Tribune, Alex disclosed that he and Jayne were expecting a son in December 2017. Sadly, they lost him in June 2017 due to complications in the pregnancy.



The couple would regain hope the following year, times three. Jayne gave birth to triplets, Evelyn, Oliver, and Theodore in July 2018.

They welcomed their second child, a girl they named Julia Grace on September 12, 2020.