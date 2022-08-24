Who Is Javier Assad’s Wife? Meet Melissa Durán, the New Chicago Cubs WAG

About Melissa Durán Age 25 Years Birth October 9, 1996 Tijuana, Mexico Spouse Javier Assad Ramirez (2022-present) Siblings Héctor Durán Parents Karina Durán (Mother) Nationality Mexican

Javier Assad is the pitcher the Chicago Cubs pulled up to the main roster. Since his MLB debut on August 23, fans also want to know if the new MLB star has a special someone in his life. Javier Assad Ramirez married his longtime girlfriend shortly before his major league shot. Melissa Durán is Javier Assad’s wife and the new WAG in the Cubs franchise. Melissa has been front and center in her newlywed husband’s rising career and he credits her for being one of his biggest supports. We reveal more about her background in this Melissa Durán wiki.

Melissa Durán’s Family and Nationality

Melissa Durán was born on October 9, 1996 and hails from Mexico. She is a native of Tijuana where Javier Assad is from too.

Melissa is one of two children born to Karina Durán. Karina is an entrepreneur based in Tijuana who opened a cake shop this year.

Melissa has at least one brother, Héctor Durán. He works for a foreign exchange firm in Tijuana.

Melissa Durán’s Career

Durán hasn’t revealed much about her education and career. On Facebook, she states she is a digital creator. Her Instagram bio also mentions she is in the legal field.

Melissa Durán and Javier Assad’s Relationship

Javier Assad Ramirez has been in a relationship with Melissa Durán since 2013. The baseballer proposed to his longtime girlfriend on November 22, 2021 in Sonora, Mexico and they got married on February 11, 2022.

The couple seems to travel often. They now settled in Chicago as Javier was pulled up to the majors.