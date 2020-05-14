About Dr. Jason Wimberly Age 44 Years Birth June 21, 1975 Gender Male Spouse Cameran Eubanks 2014 - Present Children Palmer Corinne Wimberly Siblings Mark Wimberly, Christopher Wimberly Parents Dr. William Wimberly, Patricia Wimberly Address Charleston, South Carolina Country United States Nationality American Job Anesthesiologists Affiliation Trident Medical Center Alumni Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine, Summerville High School Hometown Charleston, South Carolina

Cameran Eubanks is a longtime veteran of reality series but her husband and family stay out of her spotlight. Now she’s stepping out of the reality world amid unsavory rumors about her husband, Jason Wimberly. He’s had a fleeting appearance on Southern Charm but has recently been the subject of infidelity rumors. And the Internet believes Cameran’s decision to leave the show has to do with him. Our Jason Wimberly wiki reveals Cameran’s statement on those rumors.

Jason Wimberly’s Father Is a Doctor

Jason Wimberly was born on June 21, 1975 to Patricia and William Wimberly. The Charleston, South Carolina native followed his father’s footsteps to become a doctor. Jason, his older brother Christopher and younger brother Mark are doctors based in Charleston.

Advertisement

Jason graduated from Summerville High School and went on to study at the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine. He did his internship at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Also Read: James Fletcher, Facts About CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin’s Husband

Jason and Mark are anesthesiologists and Christopher is a practitioner of family medicine. Certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and licensed to practice in South Carolina, Jason is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.

Wimberly and Cameran Eubanks Have a Daughter

Cameran Eubanks and Jason Wimberly tied the knot in 2014 in a large outdoor wedding. While they kept their wedding simple, Cameran’s social media posts show the massive wedding sparkler she got.

Advertisement

The couple welcomed their first child, Palmer Corinne Wimberly on November 11, 2017. While Palmer and Jason feature on Cameran’s social media often, they rarely appear on Southern Charm. Nonetheless, he does have Patricia Altschul’s seal of approval.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Joe Exotic’s Husband – Facts About Dillon Passage

Jason has had a tiny appearance on the Bravo series after much persuasion from Cameran. According to her, he is not keen on appearing on TV.

Also Read: Howard Baskin – Facts About Carole Baskin’s Current Husband

Now we won’t be seeing the Wimberly-Eubanks brood on the show in the coming seasons. Cameran announced her departure from the reality series on May 14, 2020.

Advertisement

Jason was embroiled in cheating rumors at this point. And her decision to leave the show only seemed to fuel those rumors.

However, Cameran denied the infidelity rumors in her statement. She said that her decision to leave had nothing to do with her husband and was decided long before the “fake” rumors popped up.

Don’t Miss: Miranda Lambert’s Husband – Brendan McLoughlin Wiki and Facts About the NYPD Cop