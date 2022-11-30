Meet Los Angeles Clippers Jason Preston’s Girlfriend, Micaylah Nash

About Jason Preston Age 22 Years Birth May 9, 2000 New Albany Siblings Jordan, Braylen Parents David Nash (Father), Marsha Nash (Mother) Nationality American Job Entertainment & culture marketing assistant Alumni New Albany High School, Ohio University Works For United Talent Agency

On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Clippers basketball player Jason Preston recorded his first NBA point. The previous season was missed entirely by Preston, the 33rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, owing to a foot injury. In October 2022, he made his Clippers debut and played for three minutes. His family and admirers were thrilled when he scored his first point. His girlfriend captured the event on her Instagram stories as well. Jason Preston’s girlfriend, Micaylah Nash, is a former volleyball player from Ohio. Get to know more about the WAG in this Micaylah Nash wiki.

Micaylah Nash’s Family

Micaylah Nash was born on May 9, 2000, in New Albany to David and Marsha Nash. She has two siblings, the eldest one, Jordan, and the younger one, Braylen Nash. Braylen plays basketball and football for New Albany High School.

Micaylah Nash’s Education and Career

Micaylah Nash attended New Albany High School until 2018. She graduated with a bachelor of business administration in marketing and sport management from Ohio University in 2022. She was a volleyball player during her time at Ohio University.

Advertisement

Micaylah was awarded the Leadership in Sport Management Award by the Ohio University College of Business in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Preston (@jasonpreston0)

Advertisement

She moved to Los Angeles, California, to start her career as an entertainment and culture marketing assistant at United Talent Agency in May 2022. With experience gained as an intern at Wasserman Media Group, Nash also has a background in digital marketing and brand relations.

Advertisement

Micaylah Nash and Jason Preston’s Relationship

Micaylah and Nash met at Ohio University when Jason became a part of the Ohio Bobcats’ team. They started dating at least in 2020. According to Jason, she is the most supportive person ever, and their shared faith has been essential in strengthening their relationship.

When the 2021–22 NBA season didn’t get off to Preston’s ideal start, the WAG stood by him. Due to his foot injury, he needed surgery, and Micaylah was there to comfort him. When Preston was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, his girlfriend was there with him and wrote on her Instagram, “Last night, I got to witness Jason’s dreams coming true. He deserves everything, has always believed in himself and is an inspiration to people everywhere. So excited for his journey with the @laclippers.

Also Read: Meet Washington Wizards Kristaps Porziņģis’ Girlfriend, Laura Vizla

Advertisement

According to Micaylah, she enjoys watching Jason play basketball, but she takes greater pride in the person he is becoming off the court.