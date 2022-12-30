Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?

Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and the way he delivered stories to them. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the broadcast next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.

Jason Hackett Exits KOCO

Born and raised in Miami, Jason Hackett earned a B.S. in telecommunication from the University of Florida in 2010. During his time at the university, he worked for a student-produced radio show at WUFT-FM. Similarly, he also reported on the University of Florida campus and the Gainesville area for WUFT-TV.

After graduation, he got his first job as a general assignment reporter at WMBB News 13 in Panama City. Hackett, who has more than ten years of experience in this field, has also worked with KGAN CBS 2 in Iowa and WPTV in Florida.

While reporting for WPTV, he covered some of the most significant national stories, such as President Donald Trump’s visits to his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Jason joined KOCO 5 News as a morning news anchor in April 2018. He anchors weekday mornings with co-anchor Shelby Cashman, Alejandra Briones, and meteorologist Jonathan Conder. However, his time at the station is almost up now.

Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO and his last day is December 30, 2022. He has accepted a weekday morning anchor job at KARE 11 in Minneapolis. While he is excited and thrilled about the new opportunity, he is sad to leave Oklahoma after four years.

Hackett will join his new station in January. Until then, people can stay connected with him on his social media accounts. Also, his official page will be deleted in a few days, so fans can connect with him on another account.