Meet News Anchor Jason Carr’s Wife, Taryn Asher

Popular news anchor Jason Carr has been MIA for the last few days, so viewers thought he was leaving WDIV-TV. But reports suggest that he was terminated after he yelled at his co-workers. Now people are curious about the situation shortly after the news broke. Moreover, they are interested to know more about Jason Carr’s wife, Taryn Asher, and her reaction to this matter. Asher, who is also a professional in the same industry, has not commented on the situation yet, but her name is making the rounds on the internet. So read on to know more about Taryn Asher’s background.

Taryn Asher’s Family

Taryn Asher was born on June 14, 1975, in Fenton, Michigan, to Joe Asher and Toni Gallo Asher. She was raised alongside her two sisters, Amber Asher and Monique Asher.

Amber Asher is the CEO of Standard International LLC, the company behind The Standard Hotels, Bunkhouse Hotels, and Peri Hotels. She is the first female CEO of a major hotel brand.

Taryn Asher’s Education and Career

Taryn Asher attended Powers Catholic High School in Flint and has wanted to work as a broadcast journalist since she was eight years old. She earned a journalism and political science degree from Michigan State University in 1997. She.

After she graduated, Asher joined Lansing’s CBS station WLNS. Then her career took her to Flint, where she joined WJRT ABC 12 as an anchor and reporter in 2000. After seven years, Taryn Asher worked at FOX 2 WJBK in Detroit, where she is working as an anchor and reporter.

Asher anchors for FOX 2 News at 5:00 p.m. with Roop Raj. In addition to numerous honors from the Associated Press and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, the skilled reporter has garnered six Emmy Awards, including Best News Anchor.

Taryn Asher and Jason Carr’s Relationship and Kids

While they were both working for WJRT-TV in Flint in 2000, the two met. Many people assumed they were in a relationship before it actually happened since they had instant chemistry.

They dated at the beginning of 2001 after spending a lot of time getting to know one another. After several years of dating, they both decided to get married on October 7, 2007.

Taryn Asher gave birth to their daughter, Gia, on February 26, 2011. The family also has a fur baby, Charlie Tickles, and they live in Bloomfield Hills.

The couple attends and hosts many events together. They both hosted Flagstar’s Dancing with the Stars to raise money for charity.

Asher had a health scare in 2017 after a cyst ruptured, and doctors found nearly 2 liters of blood in her abdomen. Actually, it was pericarditis, inflammation of the tissue around the heart caused by a random virus. Her husband was right by her side to support her.