Jim Rome’s Wife: Janet Rome Wiki, Age, Family and Facts To Know

If you’re a sports lover or athlete, you’ve probably heard of Jim Rome. He’s been in the business of sports media for many years with his popular radio broadcast, The Jim Rome Show, on CBS Sports Radio. Besides his few controversy-courting episodes, he’s also known for his presence in the equestrian world. Jim Rome and his wife, Janet Rome, are noted personalities in thoroughbred racing, having owned some winning horses. While the attention is usually on Jim, it’s time to turn to the spotlight onto his wife and family in Janet Rome’s wiki, right here.

Janet Rome’s Father Is a World War II Veteran

Born Janet Hagman on May 30, 1959 to Betty and Lynn Hagman, she and her brothers, Craig and Jeffrey Lynn Hagman, grew up in Long Beach, California.

South Dakota native Lynn Hagman moved to Long Beach when he was younger and was raised there. He went on to meet and marry Betty June Lucas in 1950 and have three children, Janet, Jeffrey, and Craig.

Lynn served in the U.S. Army as an infantry officer during World War II and the Korean War. Outside the Army, he was a carpenter and construction genius who had worked on local building projects.

He passed away in November 2017. Lynn is survived by his wife and children as well as grandchildren through Craig’s marriage to Janet Rasmussen and Janet’s marriage to Jim Rome. Son Jeffrey sadly preceded him in death.

Janet and Jim Have Two Children

It’s unknown when and how Janet Hagman met L.A. native Jim Rome, who is five years her junior. Jim Rome graduated from UCSB with a degree in communications in 1987.

He had begun his radio career in college and gained notoriety in the ‘90s with his polarizing opinions and the occasional controversy. Around that time, he was in a relationship with Janet Hagman, who herself worked in the radio industry in San Diego.

They married in July 1997 and have been together for more than two decades. Janet and Jim are parents to two sons, Jake and Logan. The family resides in Irvine, California, where Jake and Logan played high school baseball.

Jake goes to college in Wisconsin and is set to graduate in 2023. Meanwhile, Logan is still in high school.

Janet Rome Co-Owns Jungle Racing

In his early career, Jim repeatedly poked fun at the thoroughbred racing sport. But Hall of Fame jockey Kent Desormeaux changed his mind when he came on his show several times.

Jim is now not only an avid participant in thoroughbred racing, he also owns prize-winning horses. As co-owners of their racing stable, Jungle Racing, Janet and Jim have bought and raised champions like Mizdirection, Gypsy Robin, and the one-time best racehorse in the world, Shared Belief.

While Jim’s thoroughbred dream was awakened later in life, Janet has a connection to the sport that goes way back.

“Growing up in Long Beach, Calif., about once a year my parents would take my brothers and me to Los Alamitos and Santa Anita Park,” said Janet about visiting the famous Californian thoroughbred racetracks. “I remember how exciting it was to watch the horses run past. I didn’t really understand Thoroughbred racing until I was in the radio broadcasting business in San Diego. I would go with friends from the Noble Broadcast Group to Del Mar a few times during the season and we would have such memorable times.”

