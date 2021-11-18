Jamie Thompson Wiki: Facts about “Married at First Sight” Star, Elizabeth Bice’s Husband

About Jamie Thompson Age 35 Years Birth November 23, 1985 South Carolina Gender Male Spouse Elizabeth Bice (2019 - Now) Siblings Andrew, Julie Parents James Thompson, Barb Marsh Thompson Nationality American Job Tech Consultant Alumni University of South Carolina Works For Box

As Married at First Sight season 13 is coming to a close, fans are looking back at some of the Lifetime show’s surprise couples. When Elizabeth Bice was matched with Jamie Thompson in season 9, fans were sure this volatile couple would not last. However on decision day, they chose to continue their marriage and remain one of MAFS success stories. While Bice is running a successful YouTube channel, Thompson is a little more lowkey while occasionally featuring on her channel. It makes MAFS fans ask what happened to Jamie Thompson and where is he now. We reveal more about Elizabeth Bice’s husband and their relationship in Jamie Thompson’s wiki.

Jamie Thompson’s Family

Jamie Thompson was born on November 23, 1985 and hails from South Carolina. He has lived in Lexington, Greenville, and Hilton Head Island before moving to his current location of Santa Barbara, California.

Jamie has at least one brother, Andrew, and one sister, Julie. Their father, James Thompson married their stepmother, a retired nurse named Barb Marsh Thompson, in 2010. James Thompson was part of a musical group in the ‘80s and performed with almost every musician in South Carolina over two decades.

Jamie Thompson’s Career

Jamie Thompson earned a BA in economics from the University of South Carolina in 2008. While still in college, he also worked in sales at a menswear store for almost four years.

After graduation, he worked as an auditor/analyst for Resurgent Capital Services in Greenville for almost two years. He later went to graduate school and earned his MBA from the Darla Moore School of Business at U of SC in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Thompson (@jamie_the_hubby) Advertisement

Following his masters, Thompson had various roles in the tech industry. He was a database/application specialist and web developer for four years. Thompson previously lived in Charlotte, North Carolina where he was an engineer of the Bank of America’s web development team.

He’s been based in California since 2019. He’s a senior technical consultant for Box.

Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice’s Relationship

When fans of Married at First Sight were introduced to Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson on season 9 of the Lifetime show, needless to say fans were sure this couple wouldn’t last beyond the show. They met at the altar in 2019 in North Carolina, and were polarizing from the start and were often locking horns in explosive fights.

The married on March 23, 2019 and were arguing right from the honeymoon. When they got home, their arguments only seemed to get worse.

Despite what viewers assumed and against all odds, Thompson and Bice have made their relationship work through the highs and lows and still going strong. Bice is keeping up her YouTuber status and Thompson is still in the tech business.

When the pandemic sent businesses in San Francisco into lockdown, the couple moved to a larger place in Santa Barbara. They contracted and overcame COVID-19 together. Bice told outlets that spending quarantine together has brought them even closer.