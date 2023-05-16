Dallas Stars Jamie Benn and Girlfriend Jessica Bennett Are Engaged!

About Jessica Bennett Siblings Dirk Bennett Parents Darron Bennett (Father), Heidi Bennett (Mother) Nationality American Job Regional aesthetic sales consultant Alumni Gonzaga Preparatory School, Gonzaga University, Arizona State University Works For Vitalyc Medspa

NHL fans are well familiar with the name Jamie Benn. The left winger has spent his entire career with the Dallas Stars with a strong impact. Thanks to his consistent performance on the ice, he is one of the highest-paid players in the league. He has some excellent news on the personal front too. Jamie Benn and his girlfriend Jessica Bennett have taken their relationship to another level. Yes, the couple are engaged. Let’s learn more about his soon-to-be-wife in this Jessica Bennett wiki.

Jessica Bennett’s Family

Jessica Ann Bennett was born in July 1994 to Darron and Heidi Bennett in Spokane, Washington. Currently, she lives in Dallas, Texas.

She was raised alongside her big brother, Dirk Bennett, who is married to Jessica Johnston-Parsons.

Advertisement

Her mom is a residential underwriter at Numerica Credit Union.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jessica anne bennett (@jessicaa.bennett)

Advertisement

Jessica Bennett’s Education and Career

Jessica Bennett attended Gonzaga Preparatory School in Spokane until 2012. Jamie Benn’s girlfriend is a versatile athlete and was the captain of the women’s varsity soccer team.

Advertisement

She is a four-year state female track and field finalist, winning the 300-meters at the 2010 and 2011 district finals. Her ability to play attacking and her versatility was huge asset to the team.

Jessica studied political science and double majored in psychology at Gonzaga University. In 2016, Jessica earned a bachelor’s in communication from Arizona State University.

Since 2020, she has been working as a regional aesthetic sales consultant at Vitalyc Medspa in Dallas.

Advertisement

Jessica Bennett and Jamie Benn’s Relationship

Jamie is a Canadian NHL player who currently serves as the captain of the Dallas Stars. It is unclear how the couple met and started dating.

The WAG made their relationship Instagram-official on May 1, 2022, and captioned it “This guy!” with a heart emoji. The couple values each other’s families also.

Jessica went to Canada for a week in July 2022 to attend the wedding of Jamie’s sister, Jenny Benn. She called it the best week of her life, filled with so much love.

Advertisement

Jamie went to the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala with his girlfriend in October 2022.

While the NHL player introduced his girlfriend on Instagram when he proposed to her in December 2022. He wrote, “Locked this one in over Christmas! She’s stuck with me forever.”

Also Read: Meet Former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown’s Boyfriend, Adam Woolard

Jessica’s unique and stunning engagement ring was bought from Jugar N Spice Jewellery.