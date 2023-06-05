About Dasha Outman Age 26 Years Birth August 7, 1996 Kharkiv, Ukraine Spouse James Outman (2022-present) Siblings Masha Job Remote transaction coordinator Alumni Sequoia High School , Menlo College Works For Excellent TC

James Outman is a promising young player for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The outfielder has stolen the early headlines with his impressive start in 2023. His contributions in April earned him Rookie of the Month honors from the National League. On a personal front also, the baseball player is basking in glory. He is married to his long-time girlfriend, and the couple frequently shares about their romantic life on social media. James Outman’s wife, Dasha Outman, is his biggest cheerleader. Get to know more about her in this Dasha Outman wiki.

Dasha Outman’s Family

Dasha Outman was born on August 7, 1996, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Although she has shared about her parents on social media, their identity could not be ascertained. She has two sisters, Masha Kraft, and Pasha Tigers.

Dasha came to the United States in 2005, and since then, she has lived in Sacramento, CA, Portland, and Redwood City, CA.

Dasha Outman’s Education and Career

Dasha Outman (nee Kraft) went to Sequoia High School until 2014. She graduated from Menlo College in 2018 with a degree in business with a real estate concentration.

After that, James Outman’s wife earned her California Real Estate Salesperson License in 2019 and continued working as a licensed real estate associate until 2021.

She is a remote transaction coordinator for Excellent TC at the moment.

Dasha Outman and James Outman’s Relationship

It is unclear how Dasha and James met; however, they have been dating since 2013. They made their relationship Instagram official in May 2014. Next year, Dasha shared another picture with her beau and said, “Lucky to have him not just today, but everyday.”

The WAG was also by his side when James graduated from Serra High School in 2015. According to Dasha, there is never a dull moment with James, and he has filled her life with laughter and happiness.

Together, they have taken numerous travels and adventures around the world.

The couple took their relationship to another level when James popped the question to Dasha in January 2022. They tied the knot on December 10, 2022, in Asombrosa, California.