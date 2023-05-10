Meet Patriots Center Jake Andrews’ Wife-to-Be, Katelynn Griffith

About Katelynn Michalle Griffith Age 23 Years Birth December 25, 1999 Alabama Spouse Jake Andrews (2023-present) Siblings Tabitha Wallace, Madison Wallace, Haley Wallace Parents Patricia Wallace (Mother) Nationality American Job Nursery Nurse Alumni Huntsville High School, Troy University

Not only is Jake Andrews now an NFL pro after being drafted by the New England Patriots, but he will also soon be a married man! The center has been engaged to his college sweetheart for almost a year, and he’s been busy planning a wedding alongside preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. Patriots Nation is excited for the couple and want to know more about Jake Andrews’ wife-to-be, Katelynn Griffith. So, we reveal her background in this Katelynn Griffith wiki.

Katelynn Griffith’s Family

Katelynn M. Griffith was born on December 25, 1999, and is a native of Huntsville, Alabama. After her parents separated, she grew up in a blended family.

Her mother, Patricia Wallace, is married to Darren Wallace. Katelynn is close to her stepdad and sisters Tabitha Wallace, Madison Wallace, and Haley Wallace.

Advertisement

Katelynn Griffith’s Education and Career

After graduating from Huntsville High School in 2018, Katelynn Griffith attended Troy University. She’s been a cheerleader for most of her student life and was also part of the Troy Majorettes.

In 2022, she graduated from nursing school. Griffith is now a registered nurse and BSN from the Alabama Board of Nursing.

Griffith is currently working at Jackson Hospital. And in 2021, she was working in labor and delivery. Since becoming an RN, she has been working at the same hospital as a nursery nurse.

She left cheerleading after college with a heavy heart. But she’s recently turned to CrossFit, competed in events, and is even a CrossFit coach.

Advertisement

Katelynn Griffith and Jake Andrews’ Relationship

Alabama native Jake Wesley Andrews played center for the Troy Trojans football team from 2018 to 2022. And he’s been dating Majorette Katelynn Griffith since at least 2018.

Advertisement

Andrews proposed to Griffith on July 29, 2022. They’ve since been sharing the wedding planning process on social media, including Griffith’s bridal shower and picking the dress.

Also Read: Meet Seattle Mariners Pitcher Logan Gilbert’s Wife, Aviles Gilbert

The couple has been extra excited since the start of May, as it’s their wedding month. They set the date for May 18, and Patriots fans are excited for the posts from the upcoming big day.