The Pharmacist is the latest true crime offering on Netflix that has viewers gripped. The documentary sees the crusade of Dan Schneider, a pharmacist, to bring down one “pill mill” in a time when the opioid epidemic began taking over the country. Schneider traced the drug dealer in a doctor’s coat is Dr. Jacqueline Clegget and his activism brought an end to her nefarious activities. Where is this drug kingpin in a white coat now? She was on The Pharmacist and it might seem that she avoided punishment for her crimes but did pay for the lives she cost. This Jacqueline Cleggett wiki now gives us an insight into her whereabouts and it’s very disturbing.

Dr. Jacqueline Cleggett Is from Mississippi

Dr. Jacqueline Cleggett, occasionally known as Jacqueline Cleggett Lucas, was born on August 9, 1962 and is originally from Mississippi. Her father, George Cleggett passed away in 2016 leaving behind his wife, Nadine Cleggett and their children.

She earned her medical degree from the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. She went on to complete her residency in New Orleans’ LSU Health Sciences Center. She has since remained in New Orleans and practiced internal medicine and pediatrics. She also got certified from the American Academy of Pain Medicine.

She started her own private practice in New Orleans East in the ‘90s while working for Gulf South Medical Consultants. She quit Gulf South in 2000 to focus on her private practice.

Both Jacqueline and her brother are medical professionals. Her brother, Seno Cleggett is a psychologist. Her mother and brother appear to still reside in Mississippi.

The Pharmacist reveals a grim picture of the beginning of the opioid crisis in the country. The series unravels the harsh truth of greed that led doctors to turn into drug dealers. And Dr. Jacqueline Cleggett was one such doctor in New Orleans aiding the opioid epidemic.

Dan Schneider Uncovered Dr. Cleggett’s Drug Operation

Dan Schneider is a pharmacist who worked at a local pharmacy in the small Louisiana town of Poydras in 1975. He and his wife, Annie have a daughter, Kristi and had a son, Danny Jr.

In April 1993, this normal family’s life was turned upside down when Danny Jr. was shot dead in a drug deal gone wrong. The corrupt New Orleans cops didn’t help or take much effort in finding Danny’s killer prompting Schnieder to investigate his son’s death alone.

After going door-to-door and talking to people who lived in the immediate vicinity where Danny was killed, Schneider found one witness who had seen the murderer. The culprit was the very person cops had initially claimed was an eyewitness.

As detailed on The Pharmacist, Schneider with the help of the courageous testimony of the witness, saw his son’s killer arrested and convicted. But Schneider didn’t stop there. It marked the beginning of his activism against the opioid crisis that had seen many families lose their loved ones to drugs.

Around 2001, Schneider noticed an influx of young people between the ages of 18 to 25 to the pharmacy he worked. They usually had a prescription for OxyContin, a Purdue Pharma produced pain medication.

As he traced the pattern, Schneider identified the origin of these prescriptions to his young customers – Dr. Jacqueline Cleggett who operated in New Orleans East.

Schneider narrates on The Pharmacist that Cleggett’s private practice in a notoriously shady neighbourhood with a high crime rate was a front for a “pill mill.” She prescribed harmful doses of pain medication to supposed patients who flocked to her clinic.

She was paid in cash and would charge a $150 “stat fee.” The total cost of a single visit would allegedly be as high as $400.

Schneider collaborated with authorities like the DEA, FBI, and the Medical Board to investigate Cleggett’s operations. They soon discovered her prescriptions were identical, usually prescribing the “holy trinity” combination of OxyContin, Xanax, and Soma.

Her patients were mostly drug dealers who weren’t going to her to get treated. Others were innocent patients suffering from chronic pain who would turn into addicts by her doing.

Schneider first approached the State Board of Medical Examiners to suspend her license. And when she couldn’t run her legal drug dealing operation anymore, the federal authorities’ efforts would bring down Cleggett and her drug ring.

What Happened to Jacqueline Cleggett?

In the final episode of The Pharmacist, Dr. Jacqueline Cleggett appears to defend her actions. Her segment on the show shocked most of the viewers who couldn’t believe she had more gall than remorse for the hundreds of lives she ruined with drugs.

Her own physical condition also stood out which piqued curiosity among viewers. Many questions if she got the punishment she deserved for her crimes.

After her license was suspended and her lucrative pill mill was shut down, Cleggett fell on hard times. She reportedly filed for bankruptcy in 2004 and had to sell her house.

She reportedly pulled her children out of school and began homeschooling them. Cleggett allegedly had to give up health insurance and also find a job at a Taco Bell to make ends meet.

Cleggett was studying to reapply for a medical license. However, on September 23, 2006, she met with a car accident that left her in a coma for a month.

When she woke up, a neurological evaluation revealed she had suffered brain damage and is now partially paralyzed. Her physical condition was obvious during her Pharmacist interview. Additionally, she was deemed unfit to practice medicine again and couldn’t apply for her license again.

In 2009, it was reported that Cleggett pleaded guilty to illegally dispensing controlled substances. She faced up to 20 years in prison and a $1.0 million fine.

Here is the Dr who ran a pill mill writing prescriptions for Oxy. Dr. Jacqueline Cleggett. She completely destroyed an entire community in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/SbHyOah1DF — Poor_M (@PoorM7) February 5, 2020

However, Cleggett didn’t see any jail time owing to her disabled condition. A plea-deal saw her only earn three years of probation.

Where Is Jacqueline Cleggett Now?

Latest records indicate that Cleggett still resides in Louisiana with her last known residence reportedly in Baton Rouge. At the time of her sentencing after her accident, she was reportedly in an assisted living facility in Plaquemines Parish.

Way before her private practice, she had married and divorced a man whose last name is Lucas. She had custody of their three children, Erica Lucas, Marlon Lucas, and Kelli Lucas.

Police officers would often work security at her clinic. And the cop that featured in The Pharmacist was her live-in boyfriend then. As of 2016, when her father died, Cleggett is reportedly married to a man named David Howard.

