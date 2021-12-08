Jacob Fanning Wiki: Facts about Brett Larson’s Husband

About Jacob Fanning Age 44 Years Birth April 30, 1977 Massachusetts Spouse Brett Larson (September 28, 2018 - Now) Siblings Katherine Fanning (Sister), Steven Fanning (Brother) Parents Lester Fanning Jr. (Father), Diana Fanning (Mother) Nationality American Job Email Marketing Head Alumni University of Massachusetts Amherst Works For Macmillan

Brett Larson, the anchor of Fox News Headlines on SiriusXM 115, has his social media followers intrigued by his personal life. His Instagram followers get a glimpse into his relationship with his longtime partner, Jacob Fanning and they can’t get enough of the cute couple. As Fanning is relatively lowkey on social media, their followers want to know more about who Brett Larson’s husband is. We reveal more of his background here in Jacob Fanning’s wiki.

Jacob Fanning’s Family

Jacob Fanning was born on April 30, 1977 and hails from Massachusetts. His parents, Diana Fanning and Lester Fanning Jr. are separated. Jacob was also raised by his stepmother, Lester’s wife, Jane Fanning.

Jacob grew up with a sister, Katherine Fanning, and a brother, Steven Fanning. His brother, Steven, tragically passed away in 2020 at the age of 30 after battling addiction issues for most of his life. He is survived by his parents, Lester and Jane, his siblings, Katherine and Jacob with their respective spouses, and extended family.

Jacob Fanning’s Career

Jacob Fanning attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1995. The communications major was a columnist for the school paper, The Collegian, before graduating in 1999.

Fanning began his career in 2000 with Barnes&Noble.com. He brokered deals with publishers for eBooks. In 2002, he was working with Redcats USA as a website manager and in 2006, he was working on Flightpath’s online marketing.

After a three year stint at Epsilon, Fanning joined Macmillan in 2011. For over a decade, he has handled the email marketing department as a director among other responsibilities.

Jacob Fanning and Brett Larson’s Relationship

Brett Larson shared on his social media that he and Jacob Fanning met “for a drink on a school night” in August 2011. They were engaged in 2017 and got married on September 28, 2018 in New York.