Meet Jackie McNulty, New Utah Jazz Pro Kelly Olynyk’s Wife

Kelly Olynyk joined the Utah Jazz franchise in September 2022 and with him comes a new WAG. The giant recently tied the knot with his girlfriend in an extravagant wedding that created a buzz online. Now Jackie McNulty, Kelly Olynyk’s girlfriend-turned-wife, is the focus of Jazz fans attention. Their relationship has been going strong for half a decade despite their demand careers and the long-distance. While their social media followers have no shortage of glimpses of this couple together, McNulty is sort of lowkey in the NBA WAG circles. So we delve into the background of Kelly Olynyk’s wife in this Jackie McNulty wiki.

Jackie McNulty’s Family

Jackie McNulty was born on July 28, 1991 and hails from Stevensville, Montana. She is the daughter, Bill and Lisa McNulty.

Her father, Bill McNulty, is a local chiropractor. He gained attention for converting his personal mancave into a community center for local youth.

Jackie McNulty’s Education and Career

After graduating from Stevensville MT High School in 2008, Jackie McNulty attended Gonzaga University. She studied in Italy for a year before receiving her bachelors degree in accounting in Spanish in 2012. Soon after she pursued a masters in accounting at Gonzaga.

In high school, she was a supervisor of her school paper. At Gonzaga, she was a library receptionist. When she was in Italy, McNulty did a marketing internship at EuroAdventures.

Back in the US, McNulty did an audit internship at Deloitte in Seattle and was a graduate assistant in college. She was also a marketing administrator at Spokane Barre. After completing her masters degree in 2013, McNulty returned to Deloitte as a senior audit associate.

Since 2014, McNulty’s work has been based in Austin, Texas. After working as an accountant for HomeAway.com, she worked with Kendra Scott’s eponymous businesses. Scott is of course one of the new investors on Shark Tank and a fashion guru. McNulty was an accountant for the brand for two years.

Jackie McNulty has been working with SpyCloud since 2018. She started as an accounting manager and as of 2022, she is the director of accounting.

Jackie McNulty and Kelly Olynyk’s Relationship

Canadian-born Kelly Olynyk played college basketball at Gonzaga University in Washington. He reportedly met his future wife, Jackie McNulty while they were students there.

Olynyk started his NBA career with the Boston Celtics and has signed with other teams since. McNulty’s work has apparently been based in Washington and in Texas. Despite their locations not converging, the couple made their relationship work.

Kelly Olynyk and Jackie McNulty married in August 2022. Their wedding celebration was the buzz on social media for a few reasons.

For starters, they had three weddings – the first an intimate ceremony in the presence of family in Idaho, the second wedding in Vegas with an Elvis impersonator as the officiant, and the final big party at a beautiful winery in Santa Ynez, California.

The third celebration had sports-themed games as the newlyweds are game fanatics. Kelly and Jackie also sported Air Force 1s that were customised by the bride’s cousin. The NBA pro’s snapback over his tux also had social media attention of its own.