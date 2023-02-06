Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?

For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.

Jack Maney Education and Career

Jack Maney has many talents and hobbies, including photography and music. And he only began his broadcasting career a couple of years ago.

While attending college, he worked as a global customer service representative at a company in Oklahoma. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2021 with a degree in broadcast meteorology.

Advertisement

Maney began his career as a broadcast meteorologist immediately after graduating from college. Soon after college, he moved to Lubbock, Texas, and joined KLBK News and its ABC affiliate KAMC.

Since KLBK News viewers have known Maney since the start of his career, they became attached to him and his personality. So they were saddened when the meteorologist recently revealed some unexpected news.

Jack Maney Ends Last Day at KLBK with #WearRedDay

Maney announced on his official social media that he was leaving the station and Lubbock, Texas. His last day on the air was Friday, February 3, 2023.

The meteorologist joined KLBK News anchor Sasha Wilson for his final weathercast at the station. Maney and his colleagues wore red outfits and accessories on his last day for #WearRedDay to draw attention to the risks of cardiovascular disease among women.

Advertisement

Maney stated that he had received an opportunity to advance his career earlier than expected. That opportunity is in Kansas.

Advertisement

Sasha Wilson revealed that Maney is joining sister station KSN-TV in Wichita. She quipped that he would chase tornadoes with the weather team there.

The weathercaster taking Jack Maney’s spot at KLBK will be announced on Monday, February 6, 2023. Meanwhile, viewers can catch the meteorologist on KSN News 3.

Also Read: Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?

Advertisement

Jack Maney hasn’t revealed when he is starting his new job. However, he’s still active on social media, where old and new followers can stay connected with him.