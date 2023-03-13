Jack Kane is always a bright spot on WPSD’s evening news. And the people of Paducah have loved all of his stories and coverage. However, such an excellent reporter and anchor has announced his departure on social media. Jack Kane is leaving WPSD-TV to pursue a new opportunity. The announcement has been met with mixed feelings. While people are happy about this new opportunity, they are sad to see him go. Now, his fans are interested to know about his next adventure. Find out what Jack has to say about this.

Jack Kane to Leave WPSD-TV

Jack Kane is a native of Alexandria, Virginia, and his interest in TV news began while in T.C. Williams High School. The school is famous for featuring in Remember the Titans.

Eventually, Jack graduated with a degree in electronic news with a minor in general business from The University of Alabama in 2019. He worked as a reporter and editor intern at WVUA 23 News while he was in university.

Throughout his time as an intern, he got the opportunity to report on stories from all over Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama. After graduating, he started his professional career with WPSD in 2019. People of Paducah remember him for his work when people were struggling to get their unemployment money from the state when COVID hit. His efforts bore fruit after three months, and everyone was paid in full.

Until now, the reporter has covered everything from local government to one of the worst severe weather events ever to hit the region.

However, the anchor has announced the bittersweet news of his leaving recently. Jack Kane is leaving WPSD after nearly four years, and March 2023 will be his last month in Paducah.

So, where is Jack Kane going? Jake has accepted a position with Spectrum News in Washington, D.C., and will start his new role in early April. His last day anchoring the weekend evening newscasts will be March 19, 2023, and his last day at WPSD will be March 24.