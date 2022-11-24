Meet Edmonton Oilers Jack Campbell’s Fiancée, Ashley Sonnenberg

About Ashley Sonnenberg Nationality Canadian Job Associate account executive Alumni Fraser Heights Secondary School, Western University Works For PointClickCare

Jack Campbell, the NHL goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers, is fine after suffering a broken nose from an errant puck. His performance in recent games has been impressive, and he also shared some positive personal news. The goalie just recently popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, and the two are now engaged. Fans are eager to learn more about Jack Campbell’s soon-to-be-wife because he keeps his personal life under wraps. So this Ashley Sonnenberg wiki delves into the complete background of Jack Campbell’s fiancée.

Ashley Sonnenberg’s Education and Career

Ashley Sonnenberg attended Fraser Heights Secondary School in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. She is a huge animal lover and has been volunteering for animal welfare since a young age.

While in school, she won many awards for exceptional leadership, public speaking, love for English literature, and the principal’s honor roll for all five years.

Advertisement

A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Sonnenberg, has also contributed to rehabilitating marine mammals, including seals. So in 2014 she moved to Western University in London, Ontario, Canada, to pursue her passion for science, and earned a BS in Medical Science and Biology in 2019. She was a member of the field hockey team at the university.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Campbell (@1jackcampbell)

Advertisement

Sonnenberg has worked with several, including Argus Control Systems and CSN Pharma. In 2020, she joined PointClickCare, a healthcare software company. She began as a representative for account development before being promoted to associate account executive in November 2021.

Advertisement

Jack Campbell’s fiancée, Ashley Sonnenberg, was stranded in Peru during the pandemic lockdown. She went to the South American country in March 2020 to help rescue animals as a volunteer, but she got stuck there during the lockdown.

Sonnenberg is currently living in Toronto.

Ashley Sonnenberg and Jack Campbell’s Relationship

It is unclear when the couple met and started dating. They appear to have been dating since 2021, based on their social media timeline. The pair posted about each other for the first time on Instagram in June 2021.

Advertisement

The ice hockey goalie keeps his personal life low-key and doesn’t post much about his love life. However, when the couple got engaged in June 2022, Campbell said, “thanks for saying YES!” in one of his Instagram posts.

Also Read: Meet Los Angeles Angels Hunter Renfroe’s Wife, Courtney Renfroe

On the other hand, Sonnenberg gives a sneak peek into their date nights occasionally. The animal lover lives with her fur baby, Huey.