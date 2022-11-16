Meet XFL Football Pro Eric Dungey’s Wife, Jacey Dungey

About Jacey Dungey Known As Jacey Delaney Age 25 Years Birth March 13, 1997 Montana Spouse Eric Dungey (2022-present) Siblings Mick Delaney, Meggie Delaney Parents Angie Delaney (Mother), Mike Delaney (Father) Nationality American Job Global Studio Coordinator Alumni University of Montana Works For Nike Related To Coach Mick Delaney

Former Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey has gone between the NFL and XFL a few times. He signed with the DC Defenders in the XFL in November 2022, shortly after a major development in his personal life. Eric Dungey is now a married man. Jacey Delaney, Eric Dungey’s wife, is now a part of the DC Defenders WAG community. And football fans want to know more about her background. She has a good idea of demanding athletic life and not only because she comes from football greatness herself. We reveal more about who she is in this Jacey Dungey wiki.

Jacey Dungey’s Family

Jacey Dungey (nee Delaney) was born on March 13, 1997, and hails from Bozeman, Montana. She is the middle child of three born to Mike and Angie Delaney.

Dungey has a younger sister, Meggie Delaney, who studies at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Their brother, Mick Delaney, is a football player at the University of Montana.

Their grandfather, Mick Delaney, is a celebrated college football coach. He famously came out of retirement to revive the University of Montana’s football team.

View this post on Instagram

Jacey Dungey’s Education and Career

Jacey Dungey was a student-athlete herself. She was a soccer player at Bozeman High before graduating in 2015.

She attended the University of Montana, where she majored in communications. She was on the Griz soccer roster for the 2015 and 2016 seasons before an injury derailed her career.

In 2018, she briefly studied business, fashion, and photography in Florence, Italy. She also had an internship at Nike before she graduated in 2019.

Jacey Dungey had a half-year stint at a travel management business before returning to Nike. She started as an elite services lead and rose to global studio coordinator. She went from the men’s performance division to Nike’s women’s brand.

Jacey Dungey and Eric Dungey’s Relationship

A mutual friend introduced Eric Dungey to Jacey, and he was attracted to the “athletic, outgoing, and beautiful woman” instantly. The former soccer player made the footballer work for it before they started spending more time with each other and found they had much in common.

He was so serious about her that he invited her to meet his father before he passed away from cancer. She respectfully turned it down because she didn’t think they were yet at that stage in the relationship. Interestingly, her dad had an intuition that she would end up dating the Clemson quarterback long before that.

While she was interning in Oregon, Eric Dungey spent his time off there, and they officially began dating then. They made their long-distance relationship work while Jacey was in Montana and the footballer attended college at Syracuse.

The quarterback signed with the New York Giants after the 2019 NFL draft. He proposed to Jacey the following year. The couple married on July 23, 2022, in Montana, where Dungey proposed.