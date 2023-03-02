Meet Michigan Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy’s Girlfriend, Katya Kuropas

J.J. McCarthy had a fantastic first year as Michigan Wolverines’ starting quarterback in 2022. And his fans believe he will take a huge leap forward in 2023. Not only are fans interested in the player’s success on the field, but they’re also fascinated by his flourishing love life. J.J. McCarthy’s girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, became an internet sensation in December 2022 when she was shown on television during a game. Since then, there has been a pique of interest in his high school sweetheart. So, we reveal more about her in this Katya Kuropas wiki.

Katya Kuropas’ Family

Katya Kuropas was born on January 29, 2003, to Roman and Tania Kuropas in Hinsdale, Illinois. She was raised alongside her older brother, Max.

Her dad, Roman Kuropas, is the founder and CEO at Dash EV Motors.

Katya Kuropas’ Education and Career

Katya Kuropas went to Nazareth Academy in Illinois. Her boyfriend studied at the same school and was the star quarterback there.

As of this writing, Kuropas is enrolled at the University of Michigan.

Katya Kuropas and J.J. McCarthy’s Relationship

Kuropas and McCarthy met in high school and started dating in 2018. The couple was in a long-distance relationship for a brief period in 2020 as McCarthy transferred to another school due to the uncertainty of sports in Illinois during the pandemic.

Yet, the two found common ground after enrolling at the same college. McCarthy received multiple offers from top colleges but chose to play for the Michigan Wolverines. More importantly, his girlfriend followed him to the University of Michigan, and they are inseparable.

J.J. McCarthy is very open about his relationship and regularly shares posts about his girlfriend.

In October 2022, the junior quarterback wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been 4 years my lovey. High school sweethearts, but feels like I’ve known you since the play pen. Blessed and extremely grateful for your love and pure heart. Together, forever, whatever life brings.”

Katya Kuropas Went Viral in 2022

Katya Kuropas and J.J. McCarthy’s dad’s video went viral in December 2022. In the video, the quarterback’s father was captured on camera touching his son’s girlfriend in what appears to be an inappropriate manner to netizens.

J.J. McCarthy’s girlfriend always makes it a point to attend his games. On December 31, 2022, Kuropas and McCarthy’s family were in the stands to see his game. The live broadcast match caught the moment everyone celebrated Michigan’s touchdown.

In the viral video, McCarthy’s dad could be seen touching Kuropas’ backside while sliding his fingers up. However, the netizens had mixed reactions to the incident. Some trolled McCarthy’s dad brutally, while some believed it might be coincidental.