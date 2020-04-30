About Isaiah K. John Age 24 Years Birth November 16, 1995 Atlanta, Georgia Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches Siblings Racquel John, Ivan John Parents Pamela John Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Actor Hometown Atlanta, Georgia Movies, Shows Snowfall, All Day and a Night

Isaiah K. John has impressed us with his acting prowess in some popular titles. And now he’s building his resume even more with the Netflix original, All Day and a Night. The talented young actor joins an incredible cast that includes Ashton Sanders of Moonlight, the award-winning Jeffrey Wright, and DC villain Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. But John is not someone who gets lost in the background. He’s proven he can stand out among his peers. So, we’ve got Isaiah K. John’s wiki for everything you need to know about this rising actor.

Isaiah K. John Is from Atlanta

Isaiah K. John was born on November 16, 1995 and is a product of Atlanta, Georgia. His mother, Pamela John, raised Isaiah, his sister Racquel, and his brother, Ivan, in Atlanta.

Also Read: Madelyn Cline Wiki; Age & Facts About Sarah Cameron from Netflix’s Outer Banks

Advertisement

The family is into the entertainment industry. According to one Twitter user, NYC-born and bred Pamela used to be a rapper. Racquel John is an actress who got into showbiz when she was accompanying Isaiah on an audition. And Ivan is a stuntman.

Advertisement

Isaiah wanted to be an actor since a young age. He and Racquel used to put on performances for the family when he was 13. His acting pursuits brought him to Los Angeles where he currently resides.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Chase Stokes Wiki; Age & Facts About the Actor Playing John B. on Outer Banks

John Got His Big Break in Snowfall

Though John caught the acting bug when he was a teen, it took him a year to convince his mother to let him pursue it as a profession. “She didn’t think I would actually go through with it because I would only act for her and my father,” he said.

He proved he had it in him to become an actor when he booked his first gig in a short student film, No Way Out, at 14 years old without any formal training. That first job was the motivation he needed to take up acting classes and study acting techniques by watching TV and movies.

When he was older, he expanded his technical knowledge by working on sets as a production assistant. John’s determination landed him guest spots on TV and minor roles in films till he found his first major role alongside Boris Kodjoe in the feature film, Downsized.

But his breakout role came in FX’s Snowfall as Leon Simmons. The John Singleton production was set in the ‘80s where Leon is the best friend of Franklin, a drug dealer and aspiring entrepreneur.

Seven years of struggle to become an actor had made it possible for John to relate Leon’s struggles. As for the time-frame, he consulted his mother to get into the ‘80s vibe.

Don’t Miss: Jaren Lewison Wiki, Age and Facts About the Actor Playing Ben Gross in “Never Have I Ever”

John Worked Lots of Odd Jobs

Before Snowfall proved Isaiah K. John has the makings to be one of the finest actors of the current generation, he spent seven years looking for that role that would get him noticed. In the years of struggle, he took up a lot of jobs to make ends meet.

He worked as a janitor at a gym because the job gave him flexibility in his schedule. His previous jobs made it difficult to balance acting jobs with jobs that paid the bills.

“For my janitor job, I would wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning and I would be done in four or five hours. So it was just very flexible. I had the rest of my day to do whatever I had to do when it came to acting. Even after I booked the Barbershop 3 role, I was only on set for a day and the next morning, I was back to cleaning bathrooms. So the money wasn’t there [with acting]. [The janitor job] was just enough to sustain the little responsibility that I had. So that’s why I chose to stick with the janitor job and it worked out perfectly fine. They understood that I was an actor and they were really excited when I booked Snowfall. They weren’t upset,” recalled John.

Also Read: Leah Lewis’ Boyfriend and Other Facts About the Actress Playing Ellie Chu on Netflix’s “The Half of It”