Irrfan Khan Dead: Facts About the Indian Actor’s Family and Wife

The acting industry lost one of its finest gems in the form of Irrfan Khan on April 29, 2020. He was 53. The Indian actor starred in some of the most acclaimed movies in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The Life of Pi actor leaves behind a grieving family along with saddened fans and colleagues. His death comes after a prolonged battle with health struggles and a mere three days after the demise of his mother. We look back on this talented actor’s legacy while detailing facts about his family.

Irrfan’s Khan Mother Passed Away Few Days Before Him

Born Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan on January 7, 1967, he is a native of the Western Indian state of Rajasthan. He went by Irfan Khan, adding the extra “r” in his name later in his career.

His mother, Sayeeda Begum and father, Sahabzade Yaseen Ali Khan ran a family-owned tyre business in their hometown. His father passed away when Khan was barely 20 years old.

Khan, whose Hollywood credits include Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, Jurassic World, and Inferno, had been battling a neuroendocrine tumor, a rare form of cancer since 2018. He was initially on a slow path to recovery after treatment in the UK.

On April 25, 2020, Khan’s mother Sayeeda Begum passed away in Jaipur, Khan’s hometown. She was 95. India is currently amid a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and Khan’s family reportedly couldn’t be with her during her final moments.

Reports on April 28, 2020 revealed that Khan was being treated for a colon infection at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He passed away the following day.

Khan’s Wife Is an Indian Film Dialogue Writer

Irrfan Khan is one of the notable alumnus of the National School of Drama in the Indian capital of New Delhi. Though he also had the talent to become a cricketer, he studied acting at NSD on a scholarship.

At NSD, he met Delhi-born Sutapa Sikdar, a fellow student. They bonded and later married on February 23, 1995. They have two sons, Babil and Ayan.

They lived in Mumbai, the Bollywood capital, where Irrfan focused on his acting career and Sutapa established herself as a writer in the same industry.

Her writing credits include Khamoshi: The Musical regarded as one of the finest musicals in Indian cinema. She’s also written dialogues for movies like Shabd, Supari, and Kahaani. She’s also a producer of Khan’s 2016 movie, Madaari.

The award-winning actor is survived by his wife and sons who were reportedly with him at the hospital when his health deteriorated.

