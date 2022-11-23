Meet Los Angeles Angels Hunter Renfroe’s Wife, Courtney Renfroe

About Courtney Renfroe Age 29 Years Birth July 1, 1993 Crystal Springs, Mississippi Spouse Hunter Renfroe (2015-Present) Siblings Caroline Hood Parents Alison Beach (Mother), Buddy Beach (Father) Nationality American Alumni Coplah Academy, University of Mississippi

The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on November 22, 2022. The MLB player’s fans and wife both embraced the decision with open arms. Hunter Renfroe’s wife, Courtney Renfroe, also welcomed the move through her social media. Hunter married his long-time girlfriend in 2015, and the couple is still madly in love after all these years. Fans are curious to know more about Hunter Renfroe’s personal life. Therefore, we reveal the entire background of his wife in this Courtney Renfroe wiki.

Courtney Renfroe’s Family

Courtney Renfroe (nee Beach) was born on July 1, 1993, to Alison and Buddy Beach. She was raised in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, alongside her older sister Caroline Hood.

Courtney Renfroe’s Education and Career

Courtney Renfroe went to Coplah Academy until 2011. She graduated with a BS in kinesiology and exercise science from the University of Mississippi in 2015. At Ole Miss, she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.

No job is listed on her LinkedIn account. However, we found out that she has worked as a stylist with ColorStreet. According to a Facebook post, it also appears that she is associated with Mississippi’s first and only custom-felt hatmaker, ML Provisions. Hunter Renfroe’s wife is also a philanthropist and works for childhood cancer awareness.

Courtney Renfroe and Hunter Renfroe’s Relationship

Courtney and Hunter are natives of Crystal Springs, Mississippi and both studied at the same school and university. They are secondary school sweethearts and started dating in 2007.

After a long courtship, they finally tied the knot on December 5, 2015. Hunter still considers his wife to be his number-one supporter and closest confidante. The couple likes to cook together and go hunting. And when it comes to matches, Courtney always makes sure to attend her hubby’s games and cheer for him.

They don’t have kids, but they are parents to their furry baby, Timber. And Courtney is pretty close to her sister’s son Harrison Brooks Hood.