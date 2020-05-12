About Holiday Reinhorn Known As Holiday Wilson Age 56 Years Birth March 12, 1964 Portland, Oregon Gender Female Spouse Rainn Wilson June 1995 - Present Children Walter McKenzie Wilson Siblings Amy Reinhorn Parents Mary Putka Nationality American Job Author Affiliation Lidè Haiti Alumni University of Washington Awards Tobias Wolff Award for Fiction Books Big Cats

When we think of Rainn Wilson, we can’t get the image of Dwight Schrute out of our minds. But The Office star deserves to be noticed for his philanthropy. Wilson and his wife, Holiday Reinhorn are spending the isolation period doing good by raising funds for their charity. This couple has been together for three decades are going to celebrate 25 years of marriage. And we can tell she is a fan of The Office with how she helped recreate the iconic wedding scene for John Krasinski’s YouTube series. Rainn Wilson’s wife is certainly deserving of the spotlight which we focus on her in Holiday Reinhorn’s wiki.

Holiday Reinhorn’s Father Was in the US Army

Holiday Reinhorn was born on March 12, 1964 in Portland, Oregon. Her sister, Amy Reinhorn and she grew up in Portland but also lived around the world thanks to her father’s job.

While their mother taught at a school, their father was studying dentistry. He later joined the US Army as a dentist and was stationed overseas. As a result, his family lived in Japan, Guam, and the Philippines.

Holiday and Amy’s mother, Mary Putka is currently based in Kalama, Washington. Putka, who is currently married to retired Judge Ed Putka, has served on the city council for several terms.

Wilson and Reinhorn Are College Sweethearts

Reinhorn was an aspiring actress and enrolled in an acting class at the University of Washington. It was there that she met Seattle native, Rainn Wilson.

Recalling the time he spent in college, Wilson said, “I had some really great professors and directors. A woman named Sue-Ellen Case was very instrumental in helping me along as an actor. And it was in her class, over there in Hutchinson Hall, that I met my wife.”

After five years together, the couple tied the knot on June 30, 1995. The wedding was at the Kalama River in Washington.

They are parents to one son, Walter McKenzie Wilson, was born on October 1, 2004.

Reinhorn Is an Author

Holiday Reinhorn initially hoped to be an actress, but soon found her calling was writing. A stage actor at first, she’s now a fiction writer best known for her short stories.

After graduating from the University of Washington in 1998, she joined the MFA program at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

Her 2005 book, Big Cats is her best known work to date. But she has also published works in Tin House, Gulf Coast, Northwest Review, Ploughshares and Zoetrope: All Story. Among her many honors, she is a recipient of a Tobias Wolff Award for Fiction and a Carl Djerassi Fiction Fellowship from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

She’s also active in philanthropy with her husband, including the Mona Foundation to help those developing countries. Reinhorn and Wilson co-founded Lidè Haiti, an organization that helps children in Haiti with arts and education.

