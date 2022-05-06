Heléne Yorke Is Pregnant! Meet Bary Dunn, The “Other Two” Star’s Husband

About Bary Dunn Age 37 Years Birth May 12, 1984 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Spouse Helene Yorke (2021-Now) Siblings Scott Dunn, Brian Dunn Parents Paula Dunn (Mother), Alan Dunn (Father) Nationality American Alumni Carnegie Mellon University Works For ButterflyMX

Bobby Flay and Heléne Yorke’s fans were shocked by their split but their relationship is now a thing of the past. They have since moved on and Yorke’s social media followers can see the actress is glowing with happiness. One of the reasons behind it is Heléne Yorke’s husband, Bary Dunn and the other is their soon-to-be born child. Bary Dunn is no celebrity and has next to no social media presence. He does feature on his celebrity wife’s Instagram but fans are craving more details on the Other Two star’s other half. So we reveal more about him in this Bary Dunn wiki.

Bary Dunn’s Family

Bary Dunn was born on May 12, 1984. His family is based in Pennsylvania while Bary’s work is based in New York and California.

Bary is one of three children born to Paula and Alan Dunn. He has two brothers, Scott and Brian.

Their father, Alan Dunn, runs an architecture firm in Pittsburgh. Their mom, Paula Dunn, works in a sales job and is also a stylist.

Bary Dunn’s Career

Bary Dunn went to his father’s alma mater, Carnegie Mellon University in 2002. He received his BS in business administration in 2006.

He was based in New York City where he started as a research analyst for Allianz Global Investors soon after graduation. After seven years there, he was a portfolio manager at Cowen Inc. In 2019, Bary started his stint as a CFO and head of strategy at ButterflyMX.

Bary Dunn and Heléne Yorke’s Relationship

After her split from celebrity chef, Bobby Flay, in 2019, Heléne Yorke moved on with Bary Dunn. She announced their engagement on Valentines Day 2021.

Yorke gave glimpses into the wedding preparations on her official social media. She had her mother’s wedding dress from 1982 revived for a sweet photoshoot with Dunn.

Bary Dunn and Heléne Yorke tied the knot on September 3, 2021. The wedding was in Green Building in Brooklyn.

The Other Two star announced they are expecting their first child together in January 2022. Her due date is in June.