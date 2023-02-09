Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Veteran News Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half of her career informing Boston residents of all the latest local and national news coverage. Now the veteran news anchor is stepping away from a 23-year career in news. Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February 2023. Those who have followed her for a long time ask what’s next for Hegedus and where is she going next. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her retirement from WFXT.

Heather Hegedus to Retire from Broadcast

Heather Hegedus was on a trajectory of becoming an outstanding journalist from a young age when she was State Debate Champion in her native Massachusetts. The Lynnfield High alum went on to earn her BA in political science and government from Georgetown University.

She also studied International Relations and Affairs at London School of Economics and Political Science. She received her MS in broadcast journalism from Columbia University.

Her initial broadcast career began in 2000 at NBCUniversal in Washington DC as a desk assistant for two years. She later moved to New York where she worked at NY1 News from 2002 and 2003 and was reporting on ground from the 9/11 attacks. Her work at Syracuse’s WYSR earned her the Edward R. Murrow Award.



She previously worked at WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut where her work also won several awards. From there, she returned to her native Massachusetts and has been part of the team at WFXT Boston 25 News since 2012.

Some of Hegedus’ compelling works include her coverage of the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings, the trials of Aaron Hernandez and mob boss Whitey Bulger, and the opioid epidemic. Her son is on the autism spectrum and she’s used her platform to bring awareness to special needs families.

Her career has been illustrious to say the least. And now after 11 years at Boston 25 and 23 years in the news business overall, Heather Hegedus is ready to sign off for good.

She shared the announcement on social media along with a humorous montage of her “big anchor hair” looks over her career. She thanked everyone she met and the experiences that came her way during her broadcast career in her statement.

Boston 25 viewers can still catch up with Hegedus before her last day on air on February 24. But that’s not the last you’ll see of her. Hegedus will be active as the anchor of a webcast going forward. She will reveal details about it soon.

Heather Hegedus and her family will also stay in the Boston area and she will continue her work for the autism community. Meanwhile, stay connected with her through her official social media channels and don’t miss her final newscast at the end of the month.