Hayley Erbert Wiki, Age, Family and Facts To Know About Derek Hough’s Girlfriend

DWTS champion siblings Derek and Julianne Hough promised a spectacular show in their NBC special, Holiday with the Houghs, on December 16. While the Internet has mixed reviews about the whole thing, we also missed one person in the performance lineup. Derek Hough met his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, through one such Hough siblings extravaganza. And she’s a talented dancer, too! If you haven’t caught up with Derek Hough’s love life yet, our Hayley Erbert wiki will give you a primer on their relationship.

Hayley Erbert Is a Pageant Girl from Kansas

Hayley Erbert was born on October 11, 1994, to Debbie Schwartz and Jerry Erbert. She is a native of Topeka, Kansas and graduated from Washburn Rural High School.

Her parents are separated and remarried. Her stepfather, Jim Schwartz, owns and operates King Pharmacy and her mother, Debbie, is the marketing director of Kaw Valley Bank as of January 2019.

Hayley began dancing at the age of three, while also training to be a gymnast. With her many talents and charming personality, it’s no surprise that she competed in the local pageant circuit. Her highest title was finishing second for Miss Kansas in the Miss Teen USA pageant.

Though Hayley didn’t continue in pageants and gymnastics, she went on to make her hometown proud with her dancing talent.

Erbert Competed on SYTYCD

Hayley Erbert is proficient in a variety of dance styles, with a speciality in contemporary. With her diverse skills, she made a perfect addition to So You Think You Can Dance.

She was only a high school student when she competed in season 10. But her talent impressed America, who voted her through to the Top 3 Females. She performed with All-Stars like Dmitry Chaplin, Joshua Allen, and Twitch while Topeka cheered for her.

Even though she didn’t win, the show opened new avenues for Erbert. She got more offers and dancing gigs, which brought her to California when she was 18.

Erbert went on to perform behind artists like Pitbull and Paula Abdul, as well as Derek and Julianne Hough. Through her association with the Hough siblings, she got a spot on the Dancing with the Stars troupe and the DWTS live tours.

Erbert Met Derek on Tour

While Hough and Erbert have a DWTS connection, that wasn’t where they met. Derek and Julianne Hough created the Move Live tour and hired Erbert to perform with them in 2014. The couple began dating in 2015.

While on tour, an ABC producer saw her perform and offered her a spot in the DWTS troupe. “They got my contact information from Derek and Julianne, called me and set up an interview. I interviewed right after I got off tour and found out a couple of weeks later that I was on Season 21. That was really exciting for me, not being a trained ballroom dancer, it was really exciting,” said Erbert.

She also got the opportunity to perform at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards and on the Disneyland 60th Anniversary TV Special, which both aired on ABC.

Many years into their relationship, their fans speculate that Erbert might become Derek Hough’s wife soon. In some interviews, Derek has even hinted that he sees himself married to his current girlfriend.

There’s no engagement in sight yet. But we can hope that 2020 is Derek and Hayley’s year!

