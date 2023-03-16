Meet Carolina Panthers TE Hayden Hurst’s Girlfriend, Brooke Sharp

Hayden Hurst has agreed to a three-year deal worth $21.75 million, including $13 million guaranteed with the Carolina Panthers. The fans think this is an exciting addition to the team. The player who has played with three different teams in NFL so far has an exciting personal life too. The footballer is dating a former University of Florida Gator soccer player. Hayden Hurst’s girlfriend, Brooke Sharp, has caught the attention of fans, and they want to know more about her. According to Hayden, Brooke is the glue that holds them together. We reveal more about her in this Brooke Sharp wiki.

About Brooke Sharp Age 28 Years Birth November 3, 1994 Jacksonville, Florida Siblings Megan Parents Brett Sharp (Father), Marie Bickham Sharp (Mother) Nationality American Job Sr Technical Recruiter Alumni Ponte Vedra High School, University of Florida Works For CAI

Brooke Sharp’s Family

Brooke Sharp was born on November 3, 1994, to Brett Sharp and Marie Bickham Sharp in Jacksonville, Florida. Her dad is a retired unit commander at Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and is now a licensed insurance agent.

Her sister, Megan Sharp, is a registered nurse in Tampa, Florida. Furthermore, she is the great-granddaughter of legendary football coach Vince Lombardi. Lombardi is considered to be one of the greatest coaches and leaders in the history of all-American sports.

Advertisement

Brooke Sharp’s Education and Career

Brooke Sharp went to Ponte Vedra High School in 2013, where she was named ‘The Bull’ due to her aggressive and persistent game. The WAG won the ‘Athlete of The Week’ award in 2013 and was one of the best soccer players in Ponte Vedra. And why not? It runs in the bloodline due to her great-grandfather. Their living room always has a framed picture of Sharp’s mother and their renowned ancestor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst)

Advertisement

She also earned a scholarship to play for the University of Florida and was a Florida Gators women’s soccer team member. In 2015, she stood second among the Gators with 11 goals and 26 points. Brooke scored the game-winner to win the SEC Championship in 2016.

Advertisement

Hayden Hurst’s girlfriend earned a degree in advertising and business in 2017. Her work experience includes Aerotek, PLS Logistics Services, and CSI Companies. Currently, she is working as a senior technical recruiter at CAI, a technology services firm.

Brooke Sharp and Hayden Hurst’s Relationship

Brooke and Hayden belong to Jacksonville, Florida, but they attended different high schools. Therefore, it’s unclear how the couple met and started dating. While Hayden is quite open on social media, Brooke keeps her Instagram private, with a few pictures of them together on Facebook.

A post by Hayden clears that they have been dating since 2020. In a post shared on Sharp’s birthday in 2022, the player said, “The last 2 years with you have been life changing. Dragging you to different cities, states, teams and houses you never bat an eye! But as long as I’ve got you it doesn’t matter. My ride or die”.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Former NBA Star, Coppin State HC Juan Dixon’s Wife, Robyn Dixon

Brooke has been spotted many times at Hayden’s games. Recently she and her sister both attended the game in Cincinnati, Ohio.