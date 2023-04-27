Meet Sacramento Kings SF Harrison Barnes’ Wife, Brittany Barnes

About Brittany Barnes Known As Brittany Johnson Age 32 Years Birth October 24, 1990 Spouse Harrison Barnes (2017-present) Siblings Taylor Parents Dr. H. Vernetta Johnson (Mother), Dr. Fred Johnson (Father) Nationality American Job Journalist/Entrepreneur Alumni University of North Carolina, UC Berkeley School of Journalism

Harrison Barnes faced off against several former teammates when the Sacramento Kings played against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs. It brought up some old feelings about Draymond Green not getting invited to Barnes’ wedding in 2017 . Harrison Barnes’ wife, Brittany Barnes, is vocal about social and political causes, as is her husband, but there’s very little known about her. So read on to learn her background in this Brittany Barnes wiki.

Brittany Barnes’ Family

Brittany Lauren Johnson was born on October 24, 1990. She’s lived in North Carolina and Texas and is currently based in California.

Her mom, Dr. H. Vernetta Johnson, is an anesthesiologist based in California. Meanwhile, her father, Fred Johnson, is also a doctor.

Brittany’s sister, Taylor Johnson, lives in South Africa. She is a sexual health educator and activist in Johannesburg.

Brittany Barnes’ Education and Career

Brittany Johnson studied global and African-American studies at the University of North Carolina. She was on the editorial board of the campus publication, The Daily Tar Heel, and editor-in-chief of Black Ink magazine.

After receiving a BA in Global Studies in 2012, she returned to California to attend the UC Berkeley School of Journalism. While at Berkeley, she was a freelance writer, and her works have been featured in Sierra Magazine, USA Today College Blog, and indie publication Empower Magazine.

The environment and social justice have been a running theme of the stories she covered. Johnson met and interviewed notable personalities in those fields, including The New York Times best-selling author Cheryl Strayed of Wild and Ugandan activist Grace Akallo.

Brittany Johnson earned a master’s in journalism in 2015 and briefly continued to work in journalism. And she even made lifelong friendships, such as ABC News meteorologist Somara Theodore.

She briefly worked as a multimedia journalist in Dallas. And Dallas-based media also ranked Johnson among the fresh faces in the city in 2019.

However, it doesn’t appear that Brittany Barnes has continued to work as a professional journalist. But her Instagram bio states she is an entrepreneur.

Furthermore, Barnes uses her illustrious background and platform to advocate for social justice and clean living. Her fashion and book recs on Instagram are also worth the look.

Brittany Barnes and Harrison Barnes’ Relationship and Kids

Iowa native Harrison Barnes played college basketball at the University of North Carolina from 2010 to 2012 before the Golden State Warriors selected him in the 2012 NBA Draft. Some reports claim that he met Brittany Johnson at UNC, while others claim that they’ve been together since he was playing with the Warriors.

The couple met in 2011, about four days before Barnes’ 19th birthday. Although neither confirmed when and how their relationship began, the NBA pro has appeared on her Instagram since at least 2014.

In 2016, Harrison Barnes signed an eye-popping $94.0 million contract with the Cowboys and led Team USA to win gold at the Rio Olympics. He celebrated his career high with his then-girlfriend in Costa Rica, where he proposed to Johnson.

Brittany Johnson and Harrison Barnes married on July 29, 2017. And several NBA pros were in attendance, and Kyrie Irving was one of the groomsmen.

Draymond Green was conspicuous by his absence. In April 2023, six years after the wedding, Green claimed he wondered about why he was Barnes’ only teammate not invited to the wedding. He theorized that Barnes thinks Green had something to do with the Warriors trading him for Kevin Durant and was upset about it.

The Barnes welcomed a baby girl on August 25, 2021. However, they haven’t yet revealed her name and keep her identity hidden on social media.