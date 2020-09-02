Hansi Lo Wang Wiki: Facts about the NPR Correspondent

About Hansi Lo Wang Gender Male Parents Richard Wang, Kuo Lo Address New York, New York Country United States Nationality American Alumni Swarthmore College, Garnet Valley High School Works For National Public Radio Hometown Glen Mills, Pennsylvania

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the once-a-decade Census with many communities at the risk of getting undercounted. Hansi Lo Wang has been documenting the issues the 2020 Census has been grappling with under the Trump administration and the pandemic. The NPR correspondent has used his voice to turn the spotlight on issues that goes unnoticed for the impact they have on the country. This Hansi Lo Wang wiki reveals more on this radio personality’s work.

Hansi Lo Wang’s Family

Hansi Lo Wang was born to Kuo Lo and Richard Wang. They raised him in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania where he is from.

Social media users believe Wang is of Chinese descent. He knows Mandarin and Cantonese languages and also covered news on Chinese and Asian politics.

Hansi Lo Wang’s Education

Wang graduated from Garnet Valley High School in Pennsylvania in 2005. His academic accomplishments earned him the McCabe Scholarship to Swarthmore College.

Before he’d graduate with a BA in Political Science, he’d make an impact at Swarthmore with his work at War News Radio started in 2004 by 60 Minutes producer and Swartmore alum, David Gelber. The weekly college radio broadcast did an in-depth coverage of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He was one of the producers managing the country’s only student-run news program on the war situation that was broadcast across 40 public radio stations worldwide. Using Skype, they interviewed people in those countries for firsthand coverage.

Wang also produced the Lang Project, similar to the War News Radio, but instead focus on the political situation in China.

Hansi Lo Wang’s Career

Though he majored in Political Science at Swarthmore, Wang found himself more drawn towards radio journalism. Joining the NPR was a natural choice for him.

A year after graduating from Swathmore, he won the NPR Kroc Fellowship and began at the station in Washington D.C. in 2010. From his start as a web producer, he worked his way up.

He was a production assistant on Weekend Edition, a reporter on Code Switch, and then served as a National Desk correspondent in New York. Currently, he has been covering the 2020 Census which has been complicated by the ongoing pandemic.

Wang’s reporting won him awards by the Asian American Journalists Association, National Association of Black Journalists, and Native American Journalists Association. His coverage on the Census and the Trump administration’s push for a citizenship question earned him the American Statistical Association’s Excellence in Statistical Reporting Award.

