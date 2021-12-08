Hannah Shanae Wiki: Facts about Meteorologist Cameron Hardin’s Wife

About Hannah Shanae Duke Age 28 Years Birth November 10, 1993 Banta, Indiana Gender Female Siblings Jake, Isaac, Zach Parents Mike Duke (Father), Marcia Duke (Mother) Nationality American Job PR and Social Media Marketing Owns Harper Kay Alumni Liberty University Works For Quotient Technology

After Cameron Hardin announced he is leaving WLWT at the end of the year, viewers are eager to know more about his family. Weatherman Cam is a new father and his social media followers are loving the dad humor. But it’s Hannah Shanae Hardin’s Instagram where the party is at. Cameron Hardin’s wife is an influencer and blogger worth a glance. Hannah Shanae, as she goes by on social media, shared details about her pregnancy and parenthood on her profiles much to the awe of their followers. For those who want to know more about who Cameron Hardin’s wife and her background, this Hannah Shanae wiki will have you click on the follow button.

Hannah Shanae’s Family

Born Hannah Shanae Duke on November 10, 1993, she is a native of Indiana. She hails from Banta, Indiana but is currently based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Hannah is one of four children born to Mike and Marcia Duke. Mike and Marcia run the family business, Duke Homes, a custom home building service in their hometown.

Hannah’s brothers, Jake, Isaac, and Zach, have also been involved in Duke Homes, and the complementary business, Duke Collective.

Hannah Shanae’s Career

Hannah Duke graduated from Liberty University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications and social media management. Before that, she gained experienced with PR internships, including for Duke Homes, other businesses and the Liberty University PRSSA.

Duke has worked in California where she handled PR and social media marketing for Taco Bell and Hafta Have.

She has been based in Cincinnati, Ohio at least since 2019. Hannah was an influencer relations specialist with Ahalogy till February 2021 and currently works in a similar capacity for Quotient Technology.

Besides handling social media marketing for businesses, Hannah Shanae has her own online brand presence. She documents her plant-based lifestyle, travels, DIY and fashion ideas on her blog and social media profiles.

She began blogging when she was a 19-year-old college student. She has since expanded to an online boutique, Harper Kay, and also a photography business.

Hannah Shanae and Cameron Hardin’s Relationship and Kids

Cameron Hardin aka “Weatherman Cam” announced his engagement to “Hurricane Hannah” on October 26, 2017. They had been together at least since March 2016 at that point and had appeared in each other’s social media often.

The couple got married on May 20, 2018. Hannah shared some of the wedding planning process and details about their special day on her blog, including about the few nervewrecking moment when it literally rained on their venue few hours before the ceremony and their DJ flaked on them.

The now Hannah Shanae Hardin resides in Cincinnati with Cameron where they welcomed their daughter, Wren Lucia Hardin aka #Wrenbow on May 16, 2021.