Sam Hunt’s music career is skyrocketing right now! He is set to release his second studio album, Southside, in 2020, which is a follow-up to 2014’s Montevallo. The previous album is special because not only was it his debut album, but it was also inspired by his wife. Sam Hunt’s wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, has been a constant pillar of support for the musician, as has his family. They overcame a rocky history to become stronger together as one of the sweetest couples in country music. Our Hannah Lee Fowler wiki turns the spotlight onto this woman who is Sam Hunt’s muse.

Hannah Lee Fowler Is from Montevallo

Hannah Lee Fowler was born on October 27, 1988 and grew up in Montevallo, Alabama. Yes, the Montevallo that is the title of Sam Hunt’s debut studio album. Hunt named his album after her hometown.

Fowler is one of seven children born to Linda and Scott Fowler. Hannah and her siblings Daniel, Sarah, Joshua, Rebekah, Elizabeth, and Jonathan appear to be a very close-knit brood.

Hannah’s father, Scott Fowler, is a pastor at the local Spring Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Hannah and Georgia native Sam Hunt had been dating on and off since 2008. Not only did he name his 2014 album after her hometown, but he mentions her by name in the song “Drinkin’ Too Much,” which is about their love story.

Before his relationship with Fowler was known, the then-rising country music star Hunt said in an interview, “I didn’t actually live in that town,” adding, “I had never visited Montevallo, but right before I left to go to Nashville I met a girl from there. A lot of the experiences I had with her and the relationship I had with her, that inspired a lot of the songwriting on the album.”

In another interview, Hunt spilled more details about the album, revealing that he spent a lot of time discussing songs with Fowler. Because of their close relationship, he felt as though he could get more insight about females from her!

Fowler Is a Registered Nurse

According to Hannah’s sister, Rebekah, Hannah is a registered nurse who “Saves lives on the reg.” Except for an inactive Facebook account, Hannah is not on any social media platform and information about her personal life is scarce.

While it’s unclear if she’s still a practicing nurse, she is a humanitarian. Hunt praised his wife on Instagram in 2017, expressing his appreciation for her philanthropic nature.

In his Instagram story, Hunt recalled that when he was working on launching a music career in the U.S., Hannah was in Honduras, Iraq, and Syria doing missionary work. He posted pictures of her during her missions, providing medical care to Hondurans during the 2009 coup and Syrians in refugee camps. She also helped deliver babies in Iraq and worked with Holocaust survivors in Israel.

Hunt was naturally proud of his wife and the work she has done, vowing to also become a humanitarian like her.

Fowler and Hunt Married in 2017

Hannah and Sam met in 2008 but broke up when he moved to Nashville to work on his debut album. He named his album after her hometown, because she was the inspiration behind most of the songs on the album.

After their breakup, Hunt tried everything to win her back. He even wrote many songs for her, like “Ex to See,” “Make You Miss Me,” and “Break Up In a Small Town.”

Hannah was in Hawaii, presumably on one of her humanitarian missions, and Hunt flew to see her, not just once, but seven times!

“I think last summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in about three months,” He confessed in an interview. “Trying to talk to her about coming back. And the seventh trip I convinced her.”

The seventh time was the charm, and the couple was engaged in January the following year. They married on April 15, 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Hunt’s hometown of Cedartown, Georgia.

