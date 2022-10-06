Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?

Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcast but North Carolina is attached to this young reporter already. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had queries about where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcasts any time soon. Fortunately for WITN viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.

Hannah Jeffries Steps Back from WITN

Hannah Jeffries graduated from East Carolina University with a bachelors degree in broadcast journalism in 2020. While in college, she received the North Carolina Space Grant and interned at Pirate Radio, WNCT, and the NBC News Live Desk.

She first came to WITN in Greenville as an intern in 2019. After college, she joined the news team as a full-time reporter and multimedia journalist. As of April 2022, she was anchoring the morning news.

Her colleagues at WITN have always lauded her well-deserved progress at the station. Jeffries said that becoming a morning anchor was the dream and was ecstatic about the opportunity.



She however found a new calling and it is out of the broadcast field. Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN to move back to her hometown of Eden.

If you anticipate seeing her on broadcast from there, that might not happen anytime soon. Jeffries is transitioning to career in education and possibly going to work as a teacher.

While East Carolina wished this storyteller would return to broadcast in the near future, they wish her well in her new career. Her colleagues and mentors at WITN also had nothing but praise for this young journalist.