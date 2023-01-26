Meet Hannah Hatcher, Penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry’s Fiancée

About Hannah Hatcher Age 24 Years Birth June 16, 1998 Michigan Siblings Cole Hatcher Parents Mary Ann Hatcher (Mother), Kevin Hatcher (Father) Nationality American Alumni Adams High School Related To Derian Hatcher

Tristan Jarry has spent his entire NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the goaltender has another connection to the franchise. For decades-old NHL fans, the last name of Tristan Jarry’s fiancée, Hannah Hatcher, might ring a bell. Hatcher comes from an NHL legacy that extends beyond the Penguins. We reveal what that is, along with details on her background, in this Hannah Hatcher wiki.

Hannah Hatcher’s Family

Hannah Hatcher was born on June 16, 1998, and hails from Rochester, Michigan. She is one of two kids born to Kevin and Mary Ann Hatcher.

Diehard NHL fans would know her father, Kevin Hatcher, and make the connection instantly upon hearing the name. The retired hockey pro played 17 seasons in the NHL from 1984 to 2001 for several teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Moreover, Kevin’s younger brother, and Hannah’s uncle, Derian Hatcher, also played in the NHL for 16 seasons.

Hannah Hatcher’s Education and Career

Tristan Jarry’s fiancée, Hannah Hatcher, played volleyball at Rochester Adams High School. She was also a student reporter who covered local sports.

Hatcher reportedly dabbled in modeling in her teens, but there’s no record of her signing with any agency. Furthermore, she hasn’t disclosed details about what she did after high school and her current work status is unknown.

Hannah Hatcher and Tristan Jarry’s Relationship

Canadian-born Tristan Jarry began his NHL career after signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015. That’s right, the same franchise that Hannah’s father played for between 1996 and 1999.

Tristan Jarry revealed on his personal Facebook page that he has been in a relationship since April 29, 2019. And that same year, he made his relationship with Hannah Hatcher Instagram official.

Jarry isn’t very active on social media. But the goalie did break the news of his engagement to Hatcher on Christmas 2020 to his Instagram followers first.

So far, there are no wedding details. Hatcher apparently splits her time between Pittsburgh and Edmonton along with her fiancé.