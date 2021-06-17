About Martin Grodzki Age 30 Years Birth April 18, 1991 Berlin Gender Male Spouse Hali Flickinger (27th Aug 2017 - now) Job Realtor Works For eXp Realty Won Speedo Champions Series Nationality German

Martin Grodzki studied in the USA and became a good swimmer. He later represented his native country Germany in international events in swimming and earned a name for himself. He took part in the freestyle event and competed in the World Championships several times in the early 2010s. He became involved with fellow swimmer Hali Flickinger and later married her. Then they moved to Gilbert, Arizona, where they are building a life for themselves now that their days of competitive swimming are nearly over.

Who is Hali Flickinger’s Husband Martin Grodzki

There has been a lot of interest in swimmer Hali Flickinger of late ever since she has proved to be a fantastic and talented athlete.

Hali Flickinger is an American competition swimmer who participates in the freestyle, butterfly, and individual medley categories in swimming and is currently representing the professional swimming team Cali Condors.

They are a part of the International Swimming League. Flickinger has qualified for both international level events and the Olympics and is considered a star in her sport.

There has been a lot of attention on her personal life as well especially as her husband is a celebrity as well.

Hali Flickinger’s husband is Martin Grodzki and he too is an ace swimmer. Flickinger has been married to Martin Grodzki for a while now. Here are a few details from Martin Grodzki’s wiki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hali Flickinger (@haliflickinger)

Martin Grodzki’s Family & Ethnicity

People are very curious to know about Grodzki and what he does. They are interested in knowing Martin Grodzki’s ethnicity as his name suggests that he is from Europe.

Martin Grodzki is a German and he is from the city of Berlin. Later he came to the USA and secured his education from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia.

Grodzki kept his eye on academics and in 2014 he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Georgia.

Not much is known about Martin Grodzki’s family but he is very close to Flickinger’s mother and after their marriage, their bond has only gotten stronger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Grodzki (@martin_grodzki_re)

Martin Grodzki’s Career

Grodzki had a passion for swimming from a young age and in school and college, he got the opportunities to indulge in it.

He proved his prowess in swimming early on and won several prizes in the freestyle swimming events at the college and competitive level.

He took part in prestigious swimming competitions like the Southeastern Conference Championships and the Speedo Champions Series and won the championship.

He then started representing his native country Germany and took part in several World Swimming Championships in the early 2010s.

He has competed in the categories of 1500 m freestyle, 800 m freestyle, and 400 m freestyle swimming events.

Martin & Hali’s Relationship

Flickinger and Grodzki met in the early 2010s and started dating in 2012. They were both swimmers and they spent time with each other and it was soon obvious to them and everybody else who knew them that they liked each other.

Flickinger often referred to Grodzki very fondly as “my German.” When they realized that they wanted to be with each other they decided to make it official and got engaged in 2016.

People want to know when did Martin Grodzki and Hali Flickinger get married. They got married on August 27, 2017, and were married off by Flickinger’s swimming coach Jack Bauerle whom she had always considered as her second father.

After her marriage, both Flickinger and Grodzki decided to move to Arizona, USA, which was a much warmer place.

It was a tough decision but they talked about it and in the end, they shifted to their new state.

They bought a house and settled in and continued their swimming careers even though it took some adjustment.

Preparing for the Future

As he was born on April 18, 1991, Martin Grodzki’s age is 30 years and now he is aware that his competitive swimming days are likely over.

Competitive swimming is a demanding sport that takes a lot from you and now that Grodzki is married he has a lot of responsibilities that he didn’t have earlier. So what does Martin Grodzki do now?

He now works as a realtor at eXp Realty in Gilbert, Arizona, and he recently joined them in May 2021.

eXp Realty is a global full-service real estate brokerage company that provides 24×7 assistance to real estate brokers along with collaborative tools and extensive training.

Flickinger and Grodzki have a good thing going in Gilbert, Arizona, and it looks like they have settled down to the life they have always wanted.

Grodzki has always been a hard-working ambitious person and now he will use the same qualities to build the life he wants for himself and his family.