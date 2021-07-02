Brook Lopez has shown outstanding skills during the NBA Playoffs 2021. And it’s bringing attention not only to his performance on the court, but also to his personal life. His fans especially want to know who the Milwaukee Bucks star is dating. Brook Lopez’s girlfriend, Hailee Strickland, has been eye-catching on social media due to their relationship but Bucks nation wants to know more about who she is. So we compile everything there is to know on this Bucks WAG into a perfect primer that is this Hailee Strickland wiki.

Hailee Strickland’s Family

Hailee Nicole Strickland was born on April 5, 1992 and hails from Burlington, North Carolina. She is one of three children born to Richard and Donna Strickland.

Hailee’s sister, Noelle, is a student of nursing at East Carolina University and set to graduate in 2023. Their brother, Emerson, is pursuing his BS in nuclear engineering at North Carolina State University.

Hailee Strickland’s Career

Hailee Strickland graduated from Appalachian State University with a BS in apparel design and merchandising marketing in 2015. Besides being active in her sorority activities, she was also part of the Appalachian Fashion Group, worked as a sales manager for a South By Sea, and interned at Michael Kors.

One of her first jobs after graduation was at the Cato Corporation. In the half a year she was there, Strickland was an assistant buyer-accessories. She then did merchandising at Belk for another six months.

Hailee joined Townsquare Interactive in 2017. She started as a digital marketing specialist and moved up to a senior position of the same.

Strickland’s Instagram indicates she has relocated from Charlotte, North Carolina to Milwaukee where her beau plays with the Bucks. The former dancer earned her pilates mat certification here and is currently a pilates instructor.

Hailee Strickland and Brook Lopez’s Relationship

Hailee Strickland and Brook Lopez have been together at least since 2012. Lopez signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018 and with him, Strickland also left her home state to move to Milwaukee.

