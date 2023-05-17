Meet Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Gus Varland’s Girlfriend, Olivia Nilsen

About Olivia Nilsen Age 26 Years Birth September 18, 1996 Missouri Siblings Jaden Nilsen Parents Paige Allison Nilsen (Mother), Scott Nilsen (Father) Nationality American Job Speech Language Pathologist Alumni Marquette High School, Butler University, Northwestern University

Gus Varland’s fans are antsy after the Milwaukee Brewers designated the pitcher for assignment. While his MLB career is unclear at the moment, his romantic life is looking up. He and his brother, Louie Varland, are going strong in their respective relationships, which intrigues fans of the rival teams about their girlfriends. However, Gus Varland and girlfriend Olivia Nilsen’s relationship has slipped under the radar for over a year. We reveal more about Gus Varland’s girlfriend in this Olivia Nilsen wiki.

Olivia Nilsen’s Family

Olivia Nilsen was born on September 18, 1996, and is a native of St. Louis, Missouri. She’s one of two kids born to Paige Allison Nilsen and Scott Nilsen. She has one brother, Jaden Nilsen.

Their parents, Paige and Scott, cheer on Gus Varland as much as his girlfriend. And the family has been sports fans long before she was dating an MLB pro.

Olivia Nilsen’s Education and Career

After graduating from Marquette High School, Chesterfield in 2015, Nilsen attended Butler University. She did a speech language pathology internship in Indianapolis where she assisted in group therapy sessions for middle school-aged students for a year.

In 2019, Nilsen earned a BA in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She went on to attend Northwestern University and did another internship in Skokie in 2020. She was also a graduate research assistant and worked in the Evanston/Skokie School District.

Nilsen received an MS in Speech Language Pathology in 2021. She’s been working as a full-time speech language pathologist at The Valens Group.

Olivia Nilsen and Gus Varland’s Relationship

Minnesota native Gus Varland began his MLB career with the Oakland Athletics after the 2018 MLB Draft. In early 2022, he was playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gus Varland has officially been in a relationship with Olivia Nilsen since January 15, 2022. However, neither revealed when and how they met.