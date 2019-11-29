About Griffin Cleverly Gender Male Spouse Bridgit Mendler October 2019 - Present Siblings Adrienne Cleverly, Dana Cleverly, Willow Cleverly Parents Phillip Cleverly, Keri Kozlowski Cleverly Nationality American Job Aerospace Engineer Alumni University of California, Los Angeles Works For Lockheed Martin Hometown Reston, Virginia

Nothing makes you feel older than when the Disney alum you grew up watching gets married. Good Luck Charlie starlet Bridgit Mendler is a married woman now! She tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Griffin Cleverly, in October 2019 and is riding the high of newlywed bliss. She’s spilling the deets on her secret wedding, making us incredibly curious about her husband. Who is Mr. Bridgit Mendler? He’s not a celebrity and very low-key. But worthy of this Griffin Cleverly wiki.

Griffin Cleverly Graduated from UCLA

Griffin Cleverly hails from Reston, Virginia and is one of four children, and the only boy, born to Keri Kozlowski Cleverly and Phillip Cleverly. From his mother’s Facebook activity, it’s clear the family is a big supporter of the UCLA Bruins. That isn’t surprising, considering two out of four Cleverly kids graduated from UCLA.

Griffin graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2014, with a BS in mechanical engineering. His sister, Willow, has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UCLA and is a database and donations coordinator at an affordable housing provider in L.A.

Say hello to a new UCLA graduate!!

His two older sisters, Dana and Adrienne (“Addy“), graduated from California State University-Channel Islands. While Dana is an art and marketing director at Lassens Natural Foods in L.A., Addy is a 2018 MBA graduate from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business working at JP Morgan Chase in Delaware.

Cleverly Is an Aerospace Engineer

Armed with a degree in mechanical engineering and an interest in coding, Cleverly is currently employed at Lockheed Martin. He’s been an engineer with the global aerospace and defense titan since 2018.

Before he graduated from UCLA, he was a mechanical engineer intern at Magzor Corporation. He built his resume with similar experience in other companies until he arrived at Lockheed Martin.

And since 2019, he has been a research associate for the Space Exploration Initiative at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge.

Cleverly and Mendler Married in October 2019

USC graduate Mendler had been dating Cleverly for a while before making their relationship public in 2017. But they’ve kept their relationship mostly private.

In April 2019, Mendler took to Instagram to reveal that she and her engineer beau were engaged. It was a rare occasion for her to share a relationship milestone.

And then she surprised her 1.7 million Instagram followers with the news of their wedding in October 2019. From the looks of it, they had a beautiful beachside wedding.

Speaking about her big day for the first time, Mendler gushed, “It was magical.” She added, “There was a great sunset and there was actually even this dude who built a sandcastle behind us while we were getting married—in his board shorts, constructing this beautiful, amazing sandcastle. While we are doing our vows, I could just see him in my eye line.”

