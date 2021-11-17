Gregory McKelvey Wiki: Facts about the Political Activist

About Gregory McKelvey Age 28 Years Birth March 20, 1993 Portland, Oregon Spouse Kat McKelvey (27th Jun 2020 - now) Children Stokely McKelvey (born on May 23, 2018), Sojourner Hollis McKelvey (born on September 10, 2019) Parents Greg McKelvey Sr., Connie Elkins McKelvey Nationality American Job Political Activist Alumni Oregon State University Served As Vice-Chair of the Black Caucus at Democratic Party of Oregon and board president of Brown Hope.

When you speak about Oregon and the fight for social justice there, you can’t not mention Gregory McKelvey. The political strategist, commentator and activist emerged as the face of the Beaver State’s political protests following Donald Trump’s presidential win. And he has continued to stand for Oregon youth, POCs and the marginalized. This activist has built a sought-after media presence through his work. So, often who discover his political commentary, ask who Gregory McKelvey is and what is his background. We reveal his background in activism here in this Gregory McKelvey wiki.

Gregory McKelvey’s Family

Gregory Robert McKelvey was born on March 20, 1993 and is a native of Portland, Oregon. He was raised in a blended family with five other siblings by Greg McKelvey Sr. and Connie Elkins McKelvey.

His father, Greg McKelvey, is a musician, saxophonist, composer and educator among many things. His mother, Connie, is an attorney and an activist against domestic violence.

Gregory’s family are activists on various platforms. One of his brothers, Sahaan, is a youth and family advocate among the many things he does for the Portland youth.

Gregory McKelvey’s Education and Career

Gregory McKelvey attended Arts & Communication Magnet Academy and Southridge High School. He initially studied at Oregon State University and later at the Lewis & Clark Law School.

His career in political strategy and activism began since he was a student. He was a longtime volunteer for the Hands On Greater Portland and an organizer with Benton County Democrats. He was a law clerk at a local law firm and also served as a campaign manager for Democrat candidates in county elections.

McKelvey’s fight for social justice is visible through his stints as communications director of the Portland’s Resistance, teaching at New Avenues for Youth, operations director at Brown Hope, and more.

He served as the campaign director of the non-partisan mayoral candidate, Sarah Iannarone in 2019. He served as the Vice-Chair of the Black Caucus at Democratic Party of Oregon and board president of Brown Hope.

Besides running his political strategy consulting business, McKelvey is best known for leading Black Lives Matter protests in Portland. He rose to prominence by leading the Anti-Trump protests in the city following Donald Trump’s presidential win. Besides earning national attention in the media, he also delivered a Ted Talk on the importance of protests and community activism to bring about social justice.

Gregory McKelvey’s Arrest

Reports emerged in 2019 that Gregory McKelvey, the face of Portland’s anti-Trump movement, was arrested when he was 18. He was reportedly accused of strangling and kidnapping an ex-girlfriend.

According to several Oregon news outlets, the alleged incident occurred in September 2011 when McKelvey was a student at OSU. The alleged victim was 17 and reportedly visiting him at college.

The case was eventually dismissed and case records were expunged. McKelvey wrote a letter to the publication that originally reported on the incident and the report was removed in 2018.

McKelvey initially stayed quiet as fellow activists and his critics demanded a statement from him. He however broke his silence with a piece he penned for Medium.

McKelvey clarified that while he was arrested, he was not indicted nor convicted. And no reporter deemed his story worthy of covering at that time.

He gave his side of the story where he claimed that his ex-girlfriend had arrived on campus, gotten drunk, and got into a physical altercation with another woman. McKelvey allegedly intervened to stop the altercation and he reportedly had multiple witnesses to corroborate that.

Police allegedly arrested his ex. He was arrested a couple of days later but charges didn’t stick.

McKelvey has refused to talk about the incident to avoid the negativity that would come his ex’s way. He also said that she contacted him around the time the story resurfaced to tell him that a reporter tried to get her to give her side of the story but she refused.

Gregory McKelvey’s Wife and Children

Gregory McKelvey has been in a relationship with fellow activist, Kat Stevens for a long time. They married on June 27, 2020.

Gregory and Kat McKelvey are parents to two children – a son named Stokely born on May 23, 2018 and a daughter, Sojourner Hollis McKelvey, born on September 10, 2019.

Besides running McKelvey Consulting together, Kat and Greg are the organizers of the anti-Trump protests and vehement political activists.