Grant Hermes Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Grant Hermes has been on Detroit airwaves since the pandemic and has covered some of the most difficult stories in Motor City recently. And after dropping hints on social media, the journalist is moving to the next step of his career. Grant Hermes is leaving WDIV in Detroit. Local 4 News viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job will keep him in Michigan. Find out what the reporter said about his departure from WDIV Local 4 News here.

Grant Hermes Heading to Beantown

After earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in 2014, Grant Hermes started his career at 25 News KXXV in Waco, Texas. Among the many stories he covered in the year he was there, he also reported on Ebola scares.

Hermes relocated to Oklahoma City in 2015, where he was a reporter at KWTV News 9 for over four years. And from there, he went to Detroit, Michigan, in 2020.

The anchor joined the team at WDIV Local 4 News in April 2020. And the goings-on of the pandemic at that time certainly made up a big chunk at the start of his career in Motor City.

“My wife and I moved to Detroit at the beginning of the pandemic and I can’t thank the amazing people at @Local4News and @clickondetroit (enough) for their kindness they’ve shown us 2,” Hermes told his social media followers.

But now, the reporter is moving on to a new opportunity. And Local 4 News viewers have been speculating where it is since he posted a picture of his beloved pooch in a Boston Red Sox bandana.

Grant Hermes has accepted a new job at 7News WHDH in Boston, Massachusetts, and will start in May. He wrapped his last weekend with WDIV meteorologist Bryan Schuerman. But his actual final weekend newscast will be this week.

There’s still a while before Grant Hermes’ last day on the air at WDIV before he moves to Beantown with his wife and fur baby. In the meantime, you can stay connected with him on his official social media pages.