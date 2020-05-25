About Graham Patrick Stephan Age 30 Years Birth April 22, 1990 Gender Male Parents David Stephan Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Realtor, Youtuber Works For Oppenheimer Group Hometown Santa Monica, California Girlfriend Savannah Smiles Shows Selling Sunset

If you have binged on both seasons of Selling Sunset on Netflix, you are familiar with Graham Stephan. Or perhaps you know him from his pre-Netflix fame as a YouTuber. The King of Frugality has become a self-made millionaire whose financial advise is one of the best content on YouTube. His money-making smarts are reason alone to follow this realtor-turned-YouTuber-turned-reality star online. And if you haven’t already, our Graham Stephan wiki will entice you to click on that “Subscribe” button.

Graham Stephan’s Father Worked on the Original Lion King

Graham Patrick Stephan was born on April 22, 1990 and raised in Santa Monica, California. While Stephan does talk about his childhood often and also features his parents on social media occasionally.

From his dad, David Stephan’s appearance on his YouTube channel, we know Graham’s dad was an animator for Disney. Canadian-born David has had a long career as a writer, director, and story artist of some of our favorite titles.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Who Is Chandler from MrBeast’s YouTube Videos? Wiki & Facts to Know

Advertisement

David worked for Walt Disney Animation Studios from 1981 to 1994 during which he worked on Tron (1982), The Black Cauldron (1985), The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beat (1990), Aladdin (1992), and The Lion King (1994). He later worked for Warner Bros but also did the storyboard for Mulan II, The Lion Guard, and Spiderman.

David has worked for Universal Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Paramount and other animation studios besides teaching young creators in recent years. He also counts the Spongebob movie and Alvin and the Chipmunks among his non-Disney credits.

Being of one of the animators of the original Lion King, Stephan was among the many who weren’t happy with the remake’s quality. Calling the 2019 version “cheap,” Stephan said “If you polled the crew of the original ‘Lion King’, most of them would say, ‘Why? Did you really have to do that?’ It kind of hurts. It’s sort of sad that the stockholder is now in the room deciding what movies get made. Disney’s now taken the cover off, and it’s now in your face: ‘Yeah, we just want to make money’. That’s disappointing as an artist, from a studio that was founded on originality and art.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Tyler Toney Wiki: Facts about the Bearded Guy from YouTube’s Dude Perfect

Stephan Has been in the Real Estate Business Since He Was 18

When he was a kid, Stephan was adept at earning money. He worked for an aquarium wholesaler when he was 13, then as a drummer for a rock band when he was 16. As he was set to graduate high school, Stephan was deliberating his future.

Advertisement

Stephan decided to give college a skip and jump right into the workforce at 18. After a brief stint as an accountant, he entered the real estate world in 2008, when the housing industry was hit by the recession, at Coldwell Banker Previews International when he got his real estate license.

While he was at Coldwell Banker, Stephan did his first foray into real estate investment. With the support of his parents, he would buy and sell properties alongside his realtor job at Coldwell Banker.

He has been with the Oppenheimer Group since 2015 where he rose to one of the top realtors with remarkable sales records. In his career spanning over a decade, he has sold over $125.0 million worth of residential real estate. He also has a star-studded list of clientele that includes Orlando Bloom, Chloe Moretz, Suki Waterhouse, and LaVar Arrington.

His job with Oppenheimer landed him on the cast Selling Sunset on Netflix. The show mostly follows the personal drama and rivalries among the realtors selling properties along the Sunset Strip.

Also Read: iDubbbz’s Girlfriend – Anisa Jomha Wiki and Facts To Know

Stephan Earns Millions Through YouTube

With a successful realtor career on the side, Stephan moved on to a YouTube career. His self-titled channel began in 2016 and has over 1.9 million subscribers to this date.

Besides the few run-of-the-mill YouTuber trends, the reality star’s videos revolve around financial news. He’s an engaging speaker and loves talking about money.

Most of the time he breaks down financial trends and advises his subscribers based on what has worked for him. He is after all a sell-made millionaire.

And his YouTube vlogging adds more millions to his fortune. Last year, he was reportedly earning $100,000 in one month from YouTube alone. In 2018, his entire YouTube revenue was over $250,000, a massive jump from 2017’s $26,000. Sponsors and merchandise sales supplement that income.

Two online classes teaching how to sell real estate also add to his income besides the half a dozen properties he rents out. Not to mention those fat commission checks he saved up by living with his parents for five years.

Stephan is known for his frugality and unwillingness to spend much, including coffee. This personality of his makes him quite the hot topic on social media.

Nonetheless, his YouTube and real estate career reportedly earns him a cosy $1.6 million a year. He does have a few splurges, including a $2.169 million home and a matte black Tesla model 3.

Don’t Miss: Catherine Paiz – Facts About the YouTuber and Austin McBroom’s Fiancée

Stephan Is Dating a Fellow YouTuber

The Selling Sunset star has been off the market at least since July 2019. He’s dating a woman named Savannah but not much is known about her, including her last name.

Since dating Stephan, Savannah made her debut on Instagram and YouTube as a social media influencer herself. She goes by GiGi (GG) that stands for “Graham’s Girlfriend.”