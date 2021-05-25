About Gordon Thornton Age 68 Years Birth September 17, 1952 Elizabeth City Gender Male Spouse Mia Nicole Fields (5th May 2012-now),

A new Real Housewife is coming to Potomac and we anticipate huge drama! Mia Thornton was confirmed as the new reality TV debutant to join the Real Housewives of Potomac season 6, of which the trailer is already looking good. This new Housewife is married to Gordon Thornton, a local entrepreneur with a growing business. As always fans want to know more about the new Real Husband. We don’t know how much of Gordon will we get to see in the coming season. But we can get all the details on him in this Gordon Thornton wiki.

Gordon Thornton’s Family

Gordon Thornton was born on September 17, 1952 and is a native of North Carolina. He hails from Elizabeth City and lived in Charlotte.

Gordon has at least one brother, Marvin who is also based in Maryland with Gordon and his family. Marvin, who served in the military overseas, returned home when Gordon offered an entrepreneurial opportunity.



Gordon Thornton’s Career

Gordon Thornton is an entrepreneur with a career in franchising. From 1993 to 2012, he owned and operated McDonald’s franchises which was understandably a demanding job.

In 2011, he became a multi-unit franchise owner of Massage Envy which had its own difficulties. Mia was a franchisee of the business as well.

Gordon has also been the president, owner, and CEO of Giselle Executive Management DBA since 2012. Under Giselle Executive Management, Thornton ran franchises of The Joint Chiropractic. Pretty soon, he realized the ease in operating the chiropractic business.

“You’re helping people feel better every day,” he says. “I’ve seen what chiropractic care did for my wife – it’s helped her treat her pain issues holistically and effectively. It’s hard not to be passionate about owning a business that makes this big of an impact on people’s lives. It’s also far easier to run than other businesses I’ve owned – McDonald’s was very hard to operate and even Massage Envy was a lot harder,” said Thornton.

While Marvin was in Afghanistan, his brother called him with an offer to join his new venture. Seven years later, he retired as colonel and went into business with Gordon and Mia.

The Joint has clinics in Washington DC and Maryland. Mia Thornton serves as the regional developer.



Gordon Thornton and Mia Thornton’s Children

Gordon Thorton married Mia Nicole Fields on May 5, 2012. Gordon has two adult children from his previous relationship with one Deborah Poole.

Their children, Debrecia and Sherod, are still in North Carolina where their work is. Debrecia’s son, Darius Ponder, lives in Greensboro and it appears that Gordon has attended special days like his high school graduation in his grandson’s life.

Gordon and Mia are parents to at least two children, a son Jeremiah Carter (born June 20, 2015) and a daughter Juliana. Mia has a son from a previous relationship.

