George Farmer and Candace Owens have had a rapid rise as the power couple of conservative politics. Their shared views brought the British-born Tory supporter and President Trump’s favorite darling together. Candace Owens has been an outspoken presence in US’ political commentary at least since 2016. But Hon. George Farmer is very new and increasingly popular too. Our George Farmer wiki introduces the husband of Candace Owens to those who aren’t familiar with him on this side of the pond.

George Farmer’s Father Was the Treasurer of UK’s Conservative Party

George Thomas Farmer is one of three children born to Michael Farmer and Jennifer Potts. George’s aunt, his father’s sister was the late actress, Suzan Farmer.

Michael Farmer is dubbed as Mister Copper as he built his wealth in the metal trade. He later expanded into the hedge fund business with his company the Red Kite Group that also invests in mining operations around the world. George is currently part of the leadership of Red Kite alongside his father.

But George and his father are better known for their political presence in the UK. Michael has been a donor of the Conservative Party and has been politically active himself since 2006, serving as a treasurer for the Tories at one point. Since 2014, Michael has been a life peer in the House of Lords.

Sons of members of the House of Lords have the option to prefix “Honorable” before their names. Hon. George Farmer chooses to do so and continues his father’s support to the Tories.

Farmer Is a Former Member of the Bullingdon Club

After graduating from St. Paul’s School for Boys in London, George went to Oxford University’s St. Peter’s College to study theology in 2018. At Oxford, George joined the exclusive all-male dining club, the Bullingdon Boys.

The 200-year-old club is invitation-only and it is said that Michael Farmer funded his son’s membership in the club. It is not registered with the university but its members are selected from the wealthiest students attending Oxford.

The Bullingdon Club is notorious for a lot of controversies across many generations. Farmer and his class of Bullingdon Boys, that also includes Marks & Spencers heir, Hon. Michael Marks also had their fair share of controversies.

During George’s time in the club, other members reportedly went on a rampage in a smart hotel. George was not part of that group.

In 2013, Farmer and Marks, along with three others were subjects of a photograph taken on a private jet to a hunting expedition in South Africa. He was criticized for that on the Internet, more so since his marrying Candace Owens. Farmer, however, shrugs off the criticism.

In 2018, he and his fellow Bullingdon Boys donated to £60,000 ($76,000 approx.) to the Theresa May-led Conservative Party.

George Farmer and Candace Owens Married in 2019

Candace Owens is the Communications Director of Turning Point, a non-profit in the US that advocates for freedom for conservative values on college campuses. George Farmer is also a member of Turning Point.

They met in December 2018, at the soft launch of Turning Point UK. There was a reception at the Royal Automobile Club in Pall Mall where Owens had addressed the crowd.

Farmer was smitten hearing her speak and approached her. That led to a dinner date the next day where they got closer.

Less than three weeks later, Farmer proposed to her over Facetime while he was on his way to South Africa on a private jet. She had said yes right then but he nonetheless gave her an official proposal with a ring after returned from his vacation on February 14.

They tied the knot on August 31, 2019 at the Trump Winery near Charlottesville, Virginia. Together, they have been active contributors to Conservative politics in both the US and the UK.

