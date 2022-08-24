Gary Shapiro Leaving 9News: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?

Gary Shapiro has been part of the morning lives and routines of residents of Colorado for almost forty years as a 9News anchor. Fans and his co-workers who work at KUSA-TV are sad to see him go. They have been setting TV alarms to watch the anchor’s immensely popular morning news show for years. They are eager to know why Gary Shapiro is leaving 9News and what he has planned next. Fortunately for his followers, the Emmy Award-winning anchor Gary Shapiro addressed many of their concerns.

Gary Shapiro Exits 9News

Gary Shapiro hails from Nebraska and went to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, to get a degree in Broadcast Journalism in 1975. He also has a Master of Science in Mass Communications from Iowa State University in Ames.

During college, the anchor did internships at NETV, KHGI in Kearney, and finally KETV in Omaha, where he got his first job after graduating. Then, he took a job as a 5 p.m. anchor for KAKE in Wichita, Kansas. His career in broadcasting has taken him from Kearney, Nebraska, to Omaha, Des Moines, Wichita, and Denver.

Advertisement

Gary and his wife wanted to move to Denver, so he kept applying to news stations there. In 1983, KUSA hired Gary as a bureau reporter for 9NEWS and started hosting the 9NEWS Morning Shows in 1989. He has also produced numerous TV specials and documentaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Shapiro (@glshapiro)

Advertisement

Shapiro recently covered the story of Amache, the WWII Internment Center where Japanese Americans were held, prisoner. In 2021, he reported the lasting impacts of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The veteran news anchor has also worked alongside morning news anchor Natasha Verma, who left KUSA recently.

Advertisement

Gary has become a fixture of the Denver news community, and the awards keep coming. He has won numerous awards, including Emmys, Best of Gannett, and the Colorado Broadcasters Association award. He also won the Edward R. Murrow Award for documentary reporting in 1992. Shapiro also got an award from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, for being an outstanding broadcasting alumnus.

Why Is Gary Shapiro Leaving KUSA?

Gary is retiring from 9News in December 2022. The veteran news anchor feels that retirement is the greatest option for him right now because he wants to stop worrying about meeting deadlines every day so he can sleep in, spend more time with his wife, travel the country, and go skiing during the week.

Also Read: David Heckard Leaving News 13 Orlando: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Advertisement

However, fans can occasionally see him as 9 News has offered him part-time work. He will therefore continue to do occasional stories and specials for the network.