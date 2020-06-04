About Gary Bentsion Flom Age 57 Years Birth November 25, 1962 Russia Gender Male Spouse Svitlana Flom October 2010 - Present Children Vivienne Flom Parents Eleanor Flom Address New York Country United States Nationality American Alumni University of Maryland

New York socialite Svitlana Flom is going viral on the Internet for calling the cops on a black woman, who recorded the encounter. But the secondary, and unlikely, star of the viral clips is her husband, Gary Flom. The astute businessman that he is, he saw a difficult situation and quickly removed himself from it. Even if it meant leaving his pregnant wife to be the villain herself. He is getting some underhanded praise for acknowledging that the situation is not idealistic and staying out of it. But it also provokes some curiosity about him. Our Gary Flom wiki elaborates more on Svitlana Flom’s husband.

Gary Flom Served in the Marines

Gary Bentsion Flom was born on November 25, 1962 in Russia. As a boy, he lived in Vitebsk, Belarus in the former Soviet Union. He moved to the U.S. with his family in 1975 and has been there since.

He lived in Brooklyn, New York when he was young, going on to serve in the United States Marines in 1983. By the time he’d leave the Marines in 1987, he was a decorated officer on the basis of a meritorious promotion. He even received the Navy Achievement Medal, the highest achievement decoration in peacetime.

Advertisement

While he was serving in the Marines, Flom pursued his degree in business management from the University of Maryland.

Also Read: Glenn Stearns Wiki: Facts About the “Undercover Billionaire” and Founder of Stearns Lending

Flom Is an Automotive Mogul

After his stint in the Marines, Gary Flom ventured into the corporate world. A resident of New York City all his life, he spent most of his career there.

He fell in love with cars when he first saw a Buick at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow when he was 12. His mother, Eleanor, bought him any literature with cars in it. That sparked his passion to work in the car business.

Flom’s expertise lies in the automotive retail industry, and it’s what eventually made him a millionaire. His accomplishments include turning around underperforming sales operations.

Advertisement

After a 15-year role in the leadership of the Manhattan Automobile Company, he was the president and CEO at the Bay Ridge Ford dealership in Brooklyn. Over the span of his career, Flom built brand partnerships with Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Infiniti, Porsche, and Volvo.

Advertisement

Gary Flom has been featured in New York-based magazines and news broadcasts in their business segments.

Throughout his career, he was also active in philanthropy with his wife, Svitlana Flom, which made them regulars in New York’s elite social circles.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Who Is GT Dave? Facts to Know About the Kombucha King

Gary Flom Declared Bankruptcy in 2017

After almost three decades of success in the automotive retail business, Gary Flom suffered a setback. In 2017, he and his business partners declared bankruptcy.

Flom’s last known job was as the president of BNF Automotive Group, which he co-founded in 2014, in New York. Under his leadership, BNF had secured Jaguar, Maserati, Infiniti, and Nissan as brand partners.

Advertisement

BNF was slated to sell $600.0 million worth of vehicles in 2016 under his leadership. However, BNF’s relations with its partners soured in 2017.

According to reports, a Nissan dealership under Flom had allegedly been pocketing the sales instead of paying off its debts to Nissan. Without receiving its dues, the car manufacturer didn’t issue registration titles for several customers who bought its vehicles from Flom’s dealerships.

Nissan had provided millions in financial support to set up the dealership, as rising construction costs meant that BNF had run out of money. Flom and his business were indebted to Nissan to the tune of $56.0 million at one point.

A judge ruled that the dealerships had to pay $40.2 million to Nissan. To settle their debts, Flom and his partners at BNF filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and sold their Jaguar and Maserati dealerships.

When Svitlana Flom went viral on the Internet, Gary Flom was being identified as the millionaire automotive retailer husband. However, Jaguar was quick to release a statement distancing itself from Flom and clarifying that their dealerships had been under new management for the past two years.

Don’t Miss: John Easterling, the Entrepreneur Who Is Olivia Newton-John’s Husband

Gary and Svitlana Flom Have Been Together Since 2008

Svitlana Chumakova came to the U.S. from Ukraine in 2007 for her master’s degree. She and Gary Flom began dating the following year.

They married on October 26, 2010 and have mostly lived in Southampton with their children. The couple has two children, including a daughter named Vivienne, and they’re now expecting a third child.

Gary and Svitlana’s food adventures inspired her to become a food blogger. She went on to open her restaurant, Maison Vivienne, named after their daughter.

In Svitlana’s viral video, Gary became an unexpected topic for his quick thinking, i.e., escaping as soon as his wife began confronting an innocent black woman named Janae Garcia in public. Though his wife has responded to public criticism, Gary hasn’t; it seems unlikely that he would put himself in this discussion after promptly leaving the situation that occurred on the street between Garcia and his wife.

Also Read: Ben Baller – Facts About the Jewelry Maker to Stars Like Kanye West, Drake, Justin Bieber