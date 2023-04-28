Mystery surrounds Gary Mendez’s (James Roday Rodriguez) ultimate fate as Season 5 of A Million Little Things draws to a close. Since its premiere, the series has gotten positive reviews, and Gary has quickly become a fan favorite. After being diagnosed with lung cancer, the fans are anxious to know if Gary from A Million Little Things is dying in the show’s last episode. Here is the latest scoop!

Is Gary Leaving A Million Little Things

James was cast as Gary Mendez in A Million Little Things in 2018; since then, he has been the main character on the show. Allison Miller portrays Maggie Bloom as Gary’s love interest, and the two of them have taken us on an emotional roller coaster throughout the series.

In the fourth season finale of the critically acclaimed drama, it was revealed that Gary, who had previously survived breast cancer, is now in a life-or-death battle with lung cancer. Gary hears the terrible news just as he and his soulmate prepare to have their first child.

Advertisement

Season 5 began with the episode titled The Last Dance and featured the family of friends coming together once again to commemorate the life of a loved one who passed away unexpectedly. And now, after Episode 11 of Season 5, fans are worried about Gary and wondering if Gary will die.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Million Little Things (@millionlittlethingsabc)

Advertisement

The penultimate episode opens with the devastating news that Gary’s cancer has spread to his other lung, and the medication isn’t helping. Maggie is not ready to give up and even suggests an experimental trial in Mexico. She also arranges for the trip, and Gary agrees to it only for her sake because he doesn’t want Maggie to shoulder the guilt for not having done more. However, Maggie has a change of heart and thinks Gary should spend his last days with his loved ones. “I realized that he needs to be here for whatever time he — he just needs to be here, with all of us,” Maggie says to the group.

Advertisement

The viewers see a surprise proposal and an impromptu wedding at the end of episode 12. Maggie plans to cherish every last moment she has with Gary; therefore, she and Delilah narrow down the ring that Gary had initially bought for Maggie. A surprise wedding follows the proposal in front of all their friends.

Even the cast doesn’t know about Gary’s ultimate fate, as the producers have chosen to keep it a secret. The last episode is titled One Big Thing and will surely be emotional.

The final episode’s blurb says, “A tight-knit circle of friends is reminded that friendship is a million little things.” That might indicate that the last episode is more like a group of friends getting together to celebrate life.

Advertisement

Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the series finale, which will premiere on Wednesday, May 3, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. On Hulu, every episode becomes available for on-demand viewing the day after it airs live.

Also Read: Meet Seattle Kraken LW Tye Kartye’s Girlfriend, Monik Pigeau

Also, this is the final season of A Million Little Things, and the show will not be renewed for the next season.