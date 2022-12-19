Meet New York Jets Garrett Wilson’s Girlfriend, Tatum Talboo

About Tatum Talboo Age 20 Years Birth February 15, 2002 Sylvania, Ohio Siblings Trey Parents Angie Zaenger Talboo (Mother), David Talboo (Father) Nationality American Job Content developer Alumni St Ursula Academy

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has swiftly established himself as the team’s primary offensive weapon. Aside from his professional life, people have been interested in his private life ever since he shared a few photos of himself and his girlfriend on Instagram. Garrett Wilson’s girlfriend, Tatum Talboo, is a native of Ohio, but not much is known about her. So we dive deep into her background in this Tatum Talboo wiki.

Tatum Talboo’s Family

Tatum Talboo was born on February 15, 2002, to David Talboo and Angie Zaenger Talboo in Sylvania, Ohio.

She has a brother named Trey Talboo, who graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in May 2022. He played football in high school and became the 18th player in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s history to put up a 300+ yard game in September 2021.

Tatum Talboo’s Education and Career

Tatum Jean Talboo went to St. Ursula Academy from 2016 to 2020, where she was a tennis player. After getting her high school diploma, Garrett Wilson’s girlfriend enrolled in the marketing program at the Ohio State University. She is slated to graduate in 2024 with a BBA.

Currently, Talboo is balancing her studies with her profession as a model and content creator for Perrysburg, Ohio’s Vivian Kate Boutique. She had previously worked as a content developer for Blue Layne Boutique in Maumee, Ohio.

Tatum Talboo and Garrett Wilson’s Relationship

It is unclear when and how the couple met. Reportedly, Wilson met Talboo at Ohio State University. He graduated in 2021, while Talboo is still a student there.

They have been dating since at least 2021, as Talboo shared the first post about Wilson in September 2021.

Talboo, who refers to Wilson as her best friend, was there when the New York Jets selected him. She shared a post and said, “Got to watch my best friend fulfil his dreams tonight.”

Meanwhile, the NFL player made his relationship Instagram-official in March 2022.

The couple were also spotted together during a tennis match at the U.S. Open 2022.