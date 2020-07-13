Gadson Johnson Wiki: Facts about “Married to Medicine” Star Jazmin Johnson’s Husband

About Dr. Gadson John Johnson Jr. Age 42 Years Birth October 14, 1977 Los Angeles County, California Gender Male Spouse Jazmin Behin - Johnson September 2015 - Present Children Gadson Johnson III Siblings Karla Johnson, Ashanti Johnson Parents Gadson J. Johnson Sr. Address Santa Monica, California Nationality American Job Psychiatrist Alumni David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Married to Medicine: Los Angeles had a new addition to the cast in season 2 in the form of Jazmin Johnson. But the debutante Bravolebrity has received more flack than fans for two things: her fitness and her husband. Jazmin Johnson is married to Dr. Gadson Johnson, but he’s never been seen on the show. For the show’s fans, it’s disappointing if you don’t show you are truly “married to medicine.” Jazmin and Gadson are nonetheless going strong despite unfounded rumors. This Gadson Johnson wiki proves that Jazmin is indeed married to medicine.

Gadson Johnson’s Family

Gadson John Johnson Jr. was born on October 14, 1977 to Gadson J. Johnson Sr. and his wife. He grew up in California, where his own family is also based.

Gadson has at least two sisters, Ashanti and Karla Johnson. Ashanti currently resides in Chicago, Illinois.

Gadson Johnson’s Career

It’s obviously known that Jazmin Johnson is married to a doctor. A psychiatrist to be exact. Dr. Gadson Johnson, MD, is a psychiatrist practicising in Santa Monica, California.

He graduated from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in 2005 and did his residency with VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. Licensed to practice in California, he is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center and East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Johnson has over a decade’s worth of experience in general mental health. But he also specializes in psychotic disorders, addiction, and substance abuse.

Gadson Johnson and Jazmin Johnson’s Relationship

Dr. Gadson Johnson is very private, with limited activity on social media. He also protects his privacy by not participating in his wife’s reality show. While his choice to stay out of the spotlight makes Jazmin the subject of unfounded rumors, their relationship seems to be going well despite that.

Jazmin Behin married Gadson Johnson on September 20, 2015. They welcomed their son, Gadson Johnson III, “G3” as they call him, on October 4, 2017.

Jazmin has been mercilessly trolled for not showing her husband on Married to Medicine. There have been all sorts of speculation about why Dr. Johnson remains hidden. The other ladies on the show also have their own theories about why he doesn’t come on the show.

One of the wildest rumors about the couple is that Dr. Johnson allegedly has another wife. Some Internet users speculate that Jazmin is the other woman and that’s why she doesn’t let her husband be seen on television.

Jazmin, however, brushes off those rumors. She said that her husdand is a busy doctor, working around the clock.

Yet for some this isn’t enough. Fans of the show are so disappointed at not seeing Jazmin’s husband that some say they hope she’s ousted before season 3.

