Meet Five-Time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore’s Wife, Gabrielle Gilmore

Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore is reportedly going from the Indianapolis Colts to the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, Stephon Gilmore’s wife, Gabrielle Gilmore, has been with him throughout his career. She’s supported him through the highs and lows as well as injuries, going between teams, and even coming to his defense against haters. So read on to learn about the woman who has always been in Stephon Gilmore’s corner in this Gabrielle Gilmore wiki.

Gabrielle Gilmore’s Family

Gabrielle Alise Glenn was born on January 28, 1989, and hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. She is the daughter of Gregory and Jacqueline Glenn.

Gabrielle Gilmore’s Education and Career

The former Gabrielle Glenn was a student-athlete who lettered in tennis, track, and basketball at Providence High School. She was an outstanding track athlete and continued with it at the University of South Carolina.

While majoring in psychology, she was a sprinter on the Gamecocks track team. She competed with the team from 2008 to 2011.

Gabrielle Gilmore’s Instagram bio states that she’s currently an interior decorator. She’s also an entrepreneur and growing social media influencer with a 17.6k Instagram following. Her travels, fashion, events, and charity are the biggest draws of her social media account.

Gabrielle Gilmore and Stephon Gilmore’s Relationship and Kids

Stephon Gilmore played college football with the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2009 to 2011. He met fellow athlete Gabrielle Glenn in college, but there’s no confirmation about how they began dating and how long they’ve been together.

The Buffalo Bills selected Gilmore in the 2012 NFL Draft. And into his third professional season with the team, Stephon Gilmore and Gabrielle Glenn married on July 12, 2014.

The couple are parents to three children. Their oldest, Sebastian, was born on April 1, 2015. He seems to be trying his hand at multiple sports like his athletic parents. And he’s not above giving his dad a few tips to improve his game.

Their only daughter, Gisele Sienna, was born on March 10, 2017, when the cornerback signed a deal with the New England Patriots. According to Gisele’s social media posts, including those of her parents, it’s clear that she is as obsessed with tennis just like her mom.

The Gilmores’ younger son, Storey, was born on January 8, 2021. Although he’s still a little young to choose athletics, he’s also joining his family to cheer for his dad at his games.