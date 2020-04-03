Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is better known as Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer who is known for describing his romances in his lyrics. The reggaetonero is quite the romantic. And as he’s dropped his latest album, his current relationship is the focus. Bad Bunny recently made his relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri social media official. Since then, all everyone wants to know about is Bad Bunny’s new girlfriend. Who is Bad Bunny dating in 2020? The Puerto Rican superstar is getting very candid about his love life.

Who Is Bad Bunny’s Girlfriend?

Gabriela Berlingeri, born in December 1993, is from Puerto Rico and reportedly a model. She was romantically linked with Bad Bunny ever since he revealed in an early March interview that he’s in love.

He never revealed who he is in love with, but he was photographed with Berlingeri at NBA games giving rise to speculation that she’s his new girlfriend. Shortly after the interview, El Conejo Malo himself confirmed the identity of his girlfriend on Instagram.

He posted a picture of Berlingeri, confirming their relationship and sending his millions of followers wild. They’ve since flaunted their romance on social media often.

Bad Bunny and Berlingeri Have Been Together Since 2017

While the information on Berlingeri is scarce, they’ve reportedly been dating since 2017. The reggaeton crooner was fresh off his breakup from his last girlfriend back then.

Before he made it as a singer, Benito Ocasio was dating Carliz De La Cruz. They were high school sweethearts and worked at a supermarket together.

When Bad Bunny made it big in 2016, they reportedly planned to get married the following year. Instead, they broke up in 2017.

His fans have speculated that the women alluded to in his song lyrics are inspired by Carliz. Although Ocasio has proclaimed to have been a romantic since he was in first grade and tends to describe all the women he’s dated in his songs.

It’s reported that Bad Bunny began dating Berlingeri shortly after their breakup. But it’s not been confirmed.

It is possible though. She had been vocal about being Bad Bunny’s fan on social media and was also at his concert in 2017 where he was a guest performer. Fans also noticed they interacted often online and offline.