Meet Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog’s Wife, Melissa Shouldice

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche is expected to miss the entire 2023–24 season due to a knee injury. The news is a significant blow to his team and fans, but they are relieved that his family and friends surround him. Gabriel Landeskog’s wife, Melissa Shouldice, is known to be his support system and rock. She is a beautiful Canadian stylist who has stayed by the player’s side through all ups and downs. Read on to learn more about her in this Melissa Shouldice wiki.

Melissa Shouldice’s Family

Melissa Shouldice was born to Fred and Ann Shouldice on January 17, 1992, in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada. She was raised alongside her realtor brother, Myles Shouldice.

Melissa Shouldice’s Education and Career

Melissa went to Jean Vanier Catholic High School. She studied media, information, and techno culture at the University of Western in London, Ontario, until 2005.

After that, Gabriel Landeskog’s wife pursued a career as a fashion and wardrobe stylist. She owns her company ‘Melissa Shouldice’ and frequently shares her work on her website.

The Canadian personal stylist has worked on a wide range of film and media projects, including the Toys‘R’Us Imaginary Friends Campaign.

Melissa Shouldice and Gabriel Landeskog’s Relationship and Kids

The couple met when Shouldice was studying at Western, and the NHL player used to play for the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League. And they started dating each other in 2012.

Shouldice is pretty private about her relationship and keeps her Instagram set to private.

The couple got married on July 7, 2018. And since they’re nature enthusiasts, they had an outdoor ceremony decorated with white roses and curtains.

On November 1, 2019, they welcomed their first child, Linnea Rae Landeskog. And the ice hockey player praised his wife with a post.

Landeskog wrote, “I’m so proud of my wife for being an absolute rockstar throughout this whole journey and for being such a champ yesterday.”

Meanwhile, the couple’s second child, Luke Landeskog, was born on March 5, 2021.

Gabriel Landeskog’s wife supported him and was there for him during the Stanley Cup in June 2022. He also wrote an appreciation post for her.

“My day 1, through all the ups and the downs, always supportive, always my rock. Couldn’t have asked for a better person to go through this wild ride with,” Landeskog said.